Light up the night with Uncle Milton's 'Moon in My Room' for 40% off this Prime Day

The moon is a perfect object to light your way, and that also goes for this lunar-themed nightlight from Uncle Milton. The "Moon in My Room" is available until the end of the day today (June 22) at Amazon for 40% off, so be sure to snap it up quickly.

The remote-controlled night light, just $17.99 at Amazon (down from the usual price of $29.99), allows your child to learn about moon phases and also about the lunar surface. Helping them on that journey will be an educational poster packed with learning activities and fun facts.

If you're using this moon as a night light, you'll also appreciate the remote control that lets you change the phases or the brightness from a distance. United States versions of the product include an audio-guided tour to enhance the experience.

The entire globe is only about a pound (2.2 kilograms) and includes hanging holes, making it easy to place on the wall. An included timer makes sure that the battery doesn't run down while anyone is sleeping, allowing you to maximize your night light for waking hours.

Uncle Milton also sells a "Super Moon in My Room," a larger version of the original "Moon in My Room." But that one isn't on sale for Prime Day; it's currently $44.99 at Amazon.

Super Moon in My Room | $44.99 at Amazon

At just about 15 inches (38.1 cm) across, Uncle Milton's Super Moon in My Room is about 30% larger than the original "Moon In My Room." And it syncs up to the phase of the real-life moon via a built-in lunar clock.View Deal

