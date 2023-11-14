Minecraft goes cosmic with new Jedi-centric 'Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC' (video)

Minecraft was introduced worldwide in 2011, and the video game is as popular as ever today.

On Nov. 7, the creative folks at Minecraft delved into the galaxy far, far away with a blocktastic new "Star Wars: Path of the Jedi" DLC (downloadable content) game, and we've got an official launch trailer to share.

This latest story-based "Star Wars" adventure has Minecraft players enlisted on a daring mission as up-and-coming Jedi Knights defending the universe and requires the most recent version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which is sold separately.

Minecraft currently boasts more than 140 active enthusiasts as of 2023 and lets imaginative designers build and explore in an infinite realm of 3D-generated worlds by employing modifiable environments made of blocks and entities.

Here's the official synopsis of the new Minecraft "Star Wars" game:

"'Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi' is set during the Clone Wars, and you start off as a young Padawan at the Jedi Academy. Here you will train with Grand Master Yoda, Kelleran Beq, and the other Jedi to master the Force and rise to the rank of Jedi Knight. 'Homework?!' you might wonder. Well, making objects fly through literal space and battling with lightsabers hardly counts!

"Once you've passed the Jedi trials, the real adventure begins. The Clone Wars are raging across the universe, so Yoda, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and other familiar faces are waiting with missions that’ll take you across new biomes and a previously uncharted planet. The exact details of the quests are for Jedi eyes only, but safe to say: you'll never look up at our square moon the same way again!"

Darth Maul in Minecraft's "Star Wars: Path of the Jedi" DLC. (Image credit: Minecraft)

By playing as an inexperienced Padawan learner, the popular game allows adventurous Minecrafters to create custom droids, craft their own bespoke lightsabers, and meet up with legendary "Star Wars" luminaries such as General Grievous, Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi while ascending to the honored rank of Jedi Knight by clashing with and defeating battle droids and imposing alien foes.

"Star Wars: Path of the Jedi" launched into the Minecraft Marketplace from Spark Universe and Lucasfilm Games on Nov. 7, 2023 and is available now.