Baby Yoda lands in Minecraft Star Wars DLC

A range of " Star Wars " stories from a galaxy far, far away landed recently in the epic building game, Minecraft— including some with Baby Yoda.

A new downloadable content (DLC) package called " Minecraft Star Wars " landed in the Minecraft Marketplace a short while ago, according to Minecraft.net.

A trailer for the DLC on YouTube shows several worlds of fun awaiting long time "Star Wars" fans. A Baby Yoda makes a cameo appearance, in a nod to the ongoing Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus. The Millennium Falcon has a new, epic block-like form to match with the building blocks of Minecraft.

You also see a new rendition of the epic Luke Skywalker-Darth Vader fight scene from "The Empire Strikes Back", as well as fighting with AT-AT walkers, all in Minecraft style.

"The pack includes content from 'A New Hope', 'The Empire Strikes Back', 'Return of the Jedi, and 'The Mandalorian', so we had to spread out all the galactical goodness across 12 different planet dioramas," Minecraft said in a statement .

The DLC includes a map, a skin pack, a bespoke texture set, reskins (or recolouring and reshaping) for certain Minecraft items and a licensed soundtrack, among other items. "Sadly, my cantina cover songs did not make the final cut, but it's still pretty good," the writer of the Minecraft press release, Sofia Dankis, joked in the same statement.

Minecraft, which officially released in 2011, allows players to build and explore in a 3D-generated world. Players have the option of focusing on fighting, creating or collaboration depending on the game mode they choose. The popular video game brings in roughly 126 million monthly active players, according to multiple media sources.

