Go to infinity and beyond with new Lightyear toys from Mattel

If you haven't heard already, "Lightyear" is set for blast-off in July this year and to celebrate, Mattel is making a new line of toys that will take you to infinity and beyond.

The line of products include a launch control set, a robot companion plush toy, spaceships and of course an action figure of Buzz Lightyear himself. Some of these toys will be released in Spring this year, while others will launch in the Fall, after the movie's release in July.

There's more good news, the suggested retail price for these range from $11.99 to $79.99 so Mattel will have something to suit most people and most budgets. But, if you don't want to wait and you want some awesome sci-fi merch right now, then be sure to check out our guides to the best space gifts and deals for kids and our Lego space deals page too.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Mattel)

The stand-out in this line of toys is the action figure of the Space Ranger himself. Standing at 11.5 inches tall, the figure will look cool on display anywhere, but he also comes with pop-out wings, glowing light and sound features and a jet pack that produces real vapor, meaning the playing options are endless too.

What would a Space Ranger be without his spaceship? Mattel will release two toy spaceships ahead of the movies release too. The Hyperspeed series assortment will retail for around $11.99 and will stand at 1.5inches in height and 6 inches in length. The Blast and Battle XL-15 series are a bit bigger at 20 inches in length and will retail for about $44.99 - and it comes with a Buzz Lightyear pilot figure. Both are great for play time adventures.

Last and by no means least in this line of toys is a Lift and Launch set that allows kids to blast-off, just like buzz and there's a plush toy of his trusted robot companion. Retailing for about $79.99, kids can set up the launch control, have Buzz walk across the extendable catwalk and have him fly around.

If cute and cuddly is more your thing then Buzz's dog/robot is the one for you, retailing for about $39.99. You'll be able to press his paws will help him come to life and say one of 20 plus phrases. The Lift and Launch set is set for take off in the Fall whereas the plush will be available in Spring.

We've featured Lightyear or our list of upcoming sci-fi movies to watch out for when it launches on June 17, 2022. The latest trailer dropped last month and we're hyped to see more.

