Lego's VIP Rewards program has Black Friday discounts and a $5 off Cyber Monday deal

Lego is offering tons of Star Wars, Marvel and Space sets on sale for Black Friday, but if you're a member of Lego's VIP Rewards program, you can pick up some extra deals, too.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday only, the Lego VIP Rewards Center is offering some one-day "doorbuster" discounts on its VIP Rewards redeemable items. Right now, you can get discounts on a hardcover Stranger Things sketchbook (just 200 points), a card-based Creationary Game (250 points), Lego Fiat art print (700 points) and a Summer Activity pack (10 points), to name a few.

On Cyber Monday, you can get a $5 coupon voucher for just 455 VIP points, down from the normal 650 points, that you can put toward any purchases on Lego.com or physical stores (you'll have to activate it from the Rewards Center). VIPS can also get a free Lego fleece blanket with any purchase over $200 on Cyber Monday. You can also find more sales at our Lego Star Wars deals, Black Friday deals for space fans and Black Friday Lego deals pages.

Image Lego VIP Rewards Discounts at Lego.com If you're a Lego VIP member, you can get a discount on up to four $5 coupon vouchers on Cyber Monday, redeem some rewards at discount VIP point prices and enter to win free contests for $1,000 and up to 1 million VIP points.



If you're a Lego fan who buys a lot of sets, joining the Lego VIP Rewards Program is likely a good idea as you'll receive points for every dollar you spend that you can redeem later for coupon vouchers or exclusive sets. Typically, you get 6.5 VIP points for every $1 spent. It's worth noting that these Lego VIP Rewards, once redeemed, give you a promotional code that you can redeem only with your next purchase at Lego.com using the "Enter Promo Code" field.

Lego also runs VIP offers beyond just coupons. Currently, Lego VIP members can enter to win 1 million VIP points in a free drawing, with the deadline to enter set for Nov. 29. VIP members can also participate in a Home Alone Lego set scavenger hunt to find a secret code on the Lego.com site and enter it for a chance to win a $1,000 Lego gift card.

If you have 2,000 VIP points and are in North America, you can redeem an exclusive Vintage Camera set. But even smaller amounts can net rewards. For 200 points you can get unlimited access to all Lego Star Wars games on Apple Arcade, for example.

