These Lego 'Star Wars' sets for 2020 are strong with the Force

The Force is strong in these epic new Lego Star Wars sets for 2020!

"Star Wars" fans all over the world will celebrate their fandom on May 4, also known as "Star Wars Day" (May the Fourth be with you) and Lego is here to celebrate.

Lego has been the entry point for so many of us to learn about a series, here are the sets Lego released — in part to celebrate the 2019 movie, "The Rise of Skywalker."

This May the Fourth, Lego has launched this new Ultimate Collector A-wing Starfighter and is offering a free Death Star II Battle set for Star Wars purchases over $75 through May 4, as well as double VIP points on Star Wars sets for its membership program.

Here's a look at the Lego Star Wars sets for 2020. Build, or build not — there is no try!

UCS A-wing Starfighter

Lego's new UCS A-wing Starfighter, which launched May 1, is a $199.99 set that allows "Star Wars" fans the chance to build an iconic Rebel ship from "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."

The set features 1,673 pieces and comes with a single A-wing pilot and collector's series plate and display stand. It stands 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) high, 16.5 inches (42 cm) long and 10 inches (26 centimeters) wide.

Lego UCS Star Wars A-wing Starfighter | $199.99

Lego UCS Star Wars A-wing Starfighter | $199.99

Lego's A-wing Starfighter is 1,673 pieces and comes with a single A-wing pilot minifigure. The set, part of the Ultimate Collector Series line for Star Wars, lets you recreate an iconic ship from Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

The Razor Crest (pre-order)

"The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus introduced us to a galaxy of new characters from the days after the Return of the Jedi, but every bounty hunter needs a ship. Behold: The Razor Crest dreadnought from Lego.

This $129.99 set is only available for pre-order right now (it will start shipping on Sept. 1, 2020), but is an eye-catching ship from a new era in the Star Wars universe. It will stand 5.5 inches (14 cm) high, 15 inches (38 cm) long and 11 inches (28 cm) wide and come with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper, the assassin droid IG-11 and, of course, the Child (aka Baby Yoda).

Lego's The Razor Crest | $129.99 (pre-order only)

Lego's The Razor Crest | $129.99 (pre-order only)

The Razor Crest from Lego will ship out on Sept. 1, 2020. It includes minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper and the Child (Baby Yoda), as well as the bounty hunter droid IG-11.

The Mandalorian & the Child (pre-order)

The titular Mandalorian may be the main character in Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" series, but the breakout star was clearly the Child (aka Baby Yoda). The Child and the Mandalorian may be the ultimate odd couple, and soon you'll be able to have them in Lego form.

Lego's "The Mandalorian & the Child" Brickhead is an affordable $19.99, but only available for pre-order now (it will start shipping out on Aug. 1, 2020). It features a blocky Brickhead Mandalorian, complete with pulse rifle and blaster, and a Child in its floating pram.

The Mandalorian & the Child | $19.99 (pre-order only)

The Mandalorian & the Child | $19.99 (pre-order only)

You'll be able to own your own Mandalorian and Child Brickheadz pair starting Aug. 1, 2020. The 295-piece set is available for pre-order now.

Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter

Relive the epic battles of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) with Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter ($89.99). You can adjust the wings to swoop in for an attack, shoot any enemies menacing your path, and make a safe landing after each mission using the landing gear. Included are 3 minifigures: Poe Dameron, a Knight of Ren (who supported Supreme Leader Kylo Ren) and Jannah (a former First Order Stormtrooper who now helps the Resistance). You'll also get the ever-handy R2-D2 robot. The set has 761 pieces and is recommended for anyone who is at least nine years old.

Lego Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter | $89.99

Lego Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter | $89.99

Poe Dameron's new X-wing fighter is a glorious orange spaceship made up of 761 pieces to recreate the ship from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Sith TIE Fighter

Play with the dark side using this $79.99 Sith TIE Fighter featured in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019).

Aspiring pilots can fire the spring-loaded shooters, and use the docking tower for launches and landings. Included are 3 minifigures: a First Order TIE Pilot, a Knight of Ren and Finn (a former Stormtrooper). The set has 470 pieces and is recommended for anyone who is at least nine years old.

Lego Sith TIE Fighter | $79.99

Lego Sith TIE Fighter | $79.99

Lego's new Sith Tie Fighter comes with 470 pieces and minifigures of Finn, a First Order Pilot and Knight of Ren.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder

If you can cast your mind back to the groundbreaking first "Star Wars" film – "A New Hope" (1977), you'll remember the landspeeder that the young Luke Skywalker used to commute between his family farm and nearby services. Both Luke and his helper robot, C-3PO, are included as minifigures -- along with an armed Jawa, recalling an epic confrontation early in the film.

Lego's Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder set has been newly reissued with an opening trunk (just big enough to include macrobinoculars) and a blaster rifle for Luke. This $29.99 set has 236 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least seven years old.

Obi-Wan's Hut

For more "A New Hope" adventures, you can visit the hut of "Old Ben" – better known as the powerful Jedi knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, with this $29.99 Lego Obi-Wan's Hut set. Fans of the movie will remember a famous scene with the hologram of Princess Leia, which you can recreate here using the minifigures.

Also included are Luke Skywalker, the robot R2-D2, and a Tusken Raider in case you have need of trying out the two lightsabers included with the set. This set has 200 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least seven years old.

Lego Obi-Wan's Hut | $29.99

Lego Obi-Wan's Hut | $29.99

Visit the old hermit Ben Kenobi (he hasn't heard the name Obi-Wan in a long time) in this 200-piece Lego set from the first "Star Wars" film. It includes minifugures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker, as well as C-3PO and R2-D2.

Duel on Mustafar

Zooming in time to the prequel movies, you can replay the epic battle between the new Sith Lord Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker) against Obi Wan. Fans of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" (2005) will remember this as the duel on Mustufar.

In Lego's Duel on Mustafar set , you can recreate the scene using two minifigures (Anakin and Obi Wan), two lightsabers and a construction model that includes a "lava explosion" function. This set has 208 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least seven years old.

Lego's Duel on Mustafar | $19.99

Lego's Duel on Mustafar | $19.99

Anakin Skywalker was supposed to bring balance to the Force, not leave it in darkness. Now you can recreate his fall to Dark Side in this 208-piece set with minifigures of Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Snowspeeder

Planet Hoth, with its frigid climate and dangerous Wampas, was a fun setting for adventures in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980). Luckily, this Lego Snowspeeder can dodge just about any obstacle in its way. Included with this set are two minifigures — a Snowtrooper and Wedge Antilles (a Rebel pilot).

Also in the set are the Echo Base defense station and a speeder bike, complete with weapons. This set has 91 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least four years old.

Lego Snowspeeder | $19.99

Lego Snowspeeder | $19.99

Lego's 91-piece Snowspeeder for 2020 includes a speeder from "The Empire Strikes Back" along with Rebel hero Wedge Antilles and an Empire Snowtrooper and speeder bike.

T-1 Skyhopper vs. Bantha Microfighters

Based on inspiration from "Star Wars: A New Hope" (1977), with this T-16 Skyhopper vs. Bantha Microfighters starship toy building set.

The included minifigures will help you simulate a battle on Tatooine, the home planet of the young Luke Skywalker as he discovers the greater galactic battle between good and evil. This set has 198 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least six years old.

T-1 Skyhopper vs. Bantha Microfighters | $19.99

T-1 Skyhopper vs. Bantha Microfighters | $19.99

This T-1 Skyhopper Lego set features 198 pieces to recreate the ship Luke Skywalker and his friends flew long before his Jedi career. It includes a T-1 pilot, Tatooine Bantha and Tusken Raider minifigure.

Mandalorian Battle Pack

The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and more were popular topics for "Star Wars" fans after the launch of "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus in 2019.

The series bridges a gap in the movie sequence between "The Last Jedi" (1983, from the original series) and "The Force Awakens" (2015, from the sequel series). This Lego Mandalorian Battle Pack set gives you four Mandalorian warrior minifigures to play with, along with a speeder bike and a defense fort. This set has 102 pieces and is recommended for anyone who is at least six years old.

Mandalorian Battle Pack | $14.99

Mandalorian Battle Pack | $14.99

Perfect for kids (and adults) trying to restore the glory of Mandalore, this 102-piece Lego battle pack includes four different Mandalorian warriors in their iconic armor, a speeder bike, stud-shooting blasters and a defense fort.

Sith Troopers Battle Pack

Ready to make a First Order army just like what you saw in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019)? This set should give you a boost.

The Sith Troopers Battle Pack includes a land speeder, a First Order Officer, a Sith Trooper and 2 Sith Jet Trooper minifigures complete with stud-shooting blasters. This set has 105 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least six years old.

Sith Troopers Battle Pack | $14.99

Sith Troopers Battle Pack | $14.99

Who knew the Dark Side was so colorful? Lego's 105-piece Sith Trooper Battle Pack includes three brilliant red Sith troopers (two jet troopers and one regular) along with a First Order Officer and speeder.

Kylo Ren's Shuttle Microfighter

Here's your big chance to ride along with Kylo Ren in his Shuttle Microfighter, as shown in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019). You can take advantage of the foldable wings to take off, and make a safe landing with this $9.99 set.

Should you have any battles to fight along the way, two stud shooters should help you out. Included is a minifigure of Kylo Ren, and a lightsaber for any hand-to-hand combat. This set has 72 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least 6 years old.

Resistance Y-wing Microfighter

Ride with the Resistance using this Y-wing Microfighter from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019). This set has been re-released with a red-and-white color scheme, along with flick missiles and a rotating gun turret.

The included minifigure is none other than Zorri Bliss, who has remained neutral for most of the First Order vs. Resistance war. This set has 86 pieces and is recommended for anyone at least six years old.

Resistance Y-wing Microfighter | $9.99

Resistance Y-wing Microfighter | $9.99

Join the Resistance with this Lego Y-wing Microfighter piloted by the blaster-toting Zorii Bliss. The 86-piece set also features two flick missiles and Zorii's super-cool helmet, a new piece for 2020.

