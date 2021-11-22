Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle Black Friday deal: Save 20% at Amazon to build this Dark Side ship

The Force is pretty strong with Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals this week and Amazon is offering a galactic 20% off this Lego Imperial Shuttle set that lets you relive a showdown between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

Right now, you can land this Lego Imperial Shuttle set for $55.99, down from $69.99, to recreate some iconic scenes from "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi." That's a $14 savings on a set that comes with a 660 pieces, as well as Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker minifigures. The Lego Imperial Shuttle is a set that works for people who want a centerpiece model and/or want a ship they can play with after completion.

If you like the idea of a Black Friday Lego Star Wars deal but the Imperial Shuttle isn't for you, you can always check out our Lego Star Wars deals , Black Friday deals for space fans and Black Friday Lego deals pages as they all contain Black Friday deals that could be perfect for you.

$69.99 Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle $69.99 now $55.99 from Amazon. If Stock runs low, you can get this set on Walmart for essentially the same price ($56.00).

This 660-piece set excellently depicts the spaceship as seen in the movies and would make an excellent holiday gift to either the Jedi Master in your life or even to yourself. It's not just the fun you'll have building it, or the sense of achievement you'll get from looking at your finished masterpiece but, the Imperial Shuttle set has playability features too.

Two stud shooters are a cool feature of this set as well as foldable wings for flight and a cockpit which will fit one of the minifigures. As minifigures go, you can't get much better than Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, both complete with lightsabers - as well as an Imperial officer with blaster pistol and handcuffs accessory. All of these make for awesome playtime potential.

If it is a centerpiece item you're looking for then size won't be an issue here as the Imperial Shuttle stands at 10 inches (25 centimeters) high, 9 inches (24 centimeters) long and 14 inches (35 centimeters) wide.

We expect to see a lot of great Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals this year but we also expect some supply issues, so our advice to people is if you see a deal you like, act quickly.



