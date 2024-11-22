Save $55 on Lego's 2319-piece Chewbacca set in this Lego Star Wars Black Friday deal. While it's not quite the cheapest I've ever seen Lego Chewbacca, it's still a very good deal. Space's best Lego Star Wars guide tends to favor ships and droids, but I still love this brick-built Wookiee.

Amazon currently has 27% off Lego Chewbacca, making the set just $145 instead of $199.99.

Over the last decade, I've bought a lot of Lego. Certainly more than is normal and definitely more than I have space for. Any new Lego set is exciting, but it's especially so when it's a discounted new set. My rule of thumb is anything above a 20% saving on a new Lego set is a great deal: There's a chance a set could go cheaper, but it's very rare to get deals above 30 or 35% on Lego's 18+ range. And so, I think this is a deal worth jumping on if you want to add Chewbacca to your collection.

Amazon's Black Friday sale has only just begun and this is one of only a handful of genuine Black Friday deals on Lego. There's a good chance it might sell out before actual Black Friday even rolls around, so I'd recommend adding it to your basket sooner rather than later. Lego Star Wars Chewbacca is still full price ($199.99) on the official Lego store, and I don't think it will get much cheaper than this. We also have a round-up of Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals worth checking out.

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca: was $199.99 now $145 at Amazon Save $55 on Lego Star Wars Chewbacca, a rather striking brick-built Wookiee that deserves to be in any Star Wars fan's collection. It's made up of 2,319 pieces and while it's not quite as big as the real Chewie, it's no slouch at 18 inches (46cm) tall.

Image 1 of 4 Lego Star Wars Chewbacca looks striking stood on a desk or tabletop. (Image credit: Lego) The model comes with neat details, such as a replica of Chewie's weapon. (Image credit: Lego) Lego Star Wars Chewbacca is surprisingly tall, and certainly makes a statement. (Image credit: Lego) Chewbacca comes with an informational placard, and a minifigure of a much tinier Chewie. (Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca is made up of 2,319 pieces, which means this is a build for experienced Lego users only. With an awful lot of layered brown pieces to recreate Chewie's fur, the building process can sometimes be a bit repetitive — but the finished result makes it more than worth it.

There are some neat details here, like Chewbacca's bandolier, a handy pouch and his bowcaster, complete with a fabric strap. The bowcaster even shoots studs, giving it an element of play (although I wouldn't necessarily encourage you to go shooting studs all over the place — they're a nightmare to find!)

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca is a set that looks fantastic by itself, but if you have other brick-built Star Wars characters — like C-3PO or R2-D2 — it makes a wonderful addition to the collection.

Key features: 2,319 pieces, age 18+, 18 inch/46cm tall

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, Chewbacca went as low as $127.99 during Amazon's Prime Day sale. There's a chance it could drop that low again, but since it's been around for 14 months now, it's likely to be discontinued by Lego sooner rather than later.

Price comparison: Amazon: $145 | Walmart: $145 | Lego: $199.99

Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed Lego Star Wars Chewbacca yet but with an overwhelming amount of five-star ratings on the Lego website, it's safe to say that fans love it.

✅ Buy it if: You're a big Star Wars fan and have a soft spot for everyone's favorite Wookiee.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're fairly new to Lego: this is a time-consuming and complex build that we wouldn't recommend to newcomers.

