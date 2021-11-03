This popular Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is 20% off on Walmart

It's that time of year again where people are excited for Christmas, and Walmart is building anticipation with 20% off a Lego Star Wars advent calendar.

The Lego Star Wars advent calendar contains 335 pieces in total and behind each of the 24 doors is one of a Lego minifigure, a Lego figure, a buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory, all of which are inspired by The Mandalorian: season 2 .

A saving of $8 ($39.99 down to $31.99) is great value, especially considering the amount of content you get with the set. If advent calendars aren't your thing but Lego Star Wars is, be sure to check out our best Lego Star Wars sets and our Lego Star Wars deals pages.

You'll have to act quickly though because we're not sure how long this deal will last.

One of the great features of this advent calendar is the seven mini/figures that are included, The Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda) in festive outfits, a Stormtrooper, a Scout Trooper, a Tusken Raider and IG-11 and IT-O droids.

Suitable for kids (or any Star Wars fan) aged six and above, the Jedi Knight or Padawan in your life will have plenty of fun building and playing with the mini builds. The Razor Crest, a TIE Fighter , a Tuscan snow launcher and targets are all items you can build with the pieces in this set.

Of course, advent calendars are always popular this time of year and that's certainly the case with this particular Lego Star Wars set. So, with hours of building and playing from this set and a 20% saving, now is the perfect time to grab this great gift and get a deal.

