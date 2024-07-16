Did you know? This July marks the 25th anniversary of this very website, Space.com. That's right: for 25 years we've been sharing the latest space discoveries, information about missions and plenty of guides for budding (and professional) skywatchers. Something else we also like to talk about from time to time is space-themed Lego. And so, what better way to celebrate our birthday than looking back over some of our favorite Lego space sets from the last 25 years?

Of course, space-themed Lego sets have been around much longer than 25 years. The first Lego space sets came in the 1960s, with the 1970s and 80s having a big surge of sets designed with space exploration in mind. Our list here begins in the early 2000s as we look back over a timeline of space-themed sets — and the odd Star Wars sets thrown in for good measure.

Picking out just 25 of the best examples of space-themed Lego has been no easy task, and we've had to overlook lots of great sets. But we've chosen a cross-section of our favorite Lego sets: either those Lego space sets that offer the best examples of Lego engineering, or provide us with a great way to learn more about space. Or occasionally both!

1. Life on Mars Solar Explorer (2001)

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego’s Life on Mars began and ended in 2001, spawning 24 space-themed sets. The Solar Explorer is our favorite from the range, featuring a large shuttle, a planetary lander and a small rover vehicle. There are also three minifigures, each wearing space suits and having unique printed faces.

Of course, Solar Explorer is lacking somewhat compared to today’s Lego space offerings, but for its time, there are some great ideas here. The shuttle itself has plenty of detail, including a dashboard and space for two minifigures to sit, and the cargo hold — which has enough space to house the rover — is rather unique thanks to its printed, bendable cover. We wouldn’t see anything like that any more, and so this is a set that deserves a place in the Lego annals of time.

2. Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (2002)

(Image credit: Lego)

Not only is this year Space.com’s 25th birthday, but it’s also the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars. It only feels right, then, that we feature some Lego Star Wars sets in our round-up of the best space sets of the last 25 years. And we’d be foolish not to include the absolute behemoth that is the Imperial Star Destroyer from 2002.

The Imperial Star Destroyer set wasn’t the first Ultimate Collector’s Series model, but upon its launch it was the biggest by far. Made up of 3,096 pieces, it wasn’t until 2005 that another set came along to beat it (the Death Star II, with 3,449 pieces). It still holds up today, packing in just as much detail as modern versions of the models — and if you just so happen to have this in your collection, it’s worth a small fortune.

3. Star Wars Death Star (2008)

(Image credit: The Lego Group)

The 2008 Death Star was superseded by the 2016 Death Star, which is very similar despite containing a few hundred more pieces. But we owe the ingenious design of the set to this 2008 version, which manages to look every bit as impressive as the real Death Star while still being a playset with lots of character.

The sheer amount of minifigures is perhaps what won many people over when the Death Star originally released. There are 24 unique minifigs in here, which was record-breaking at the time. It packed in all the key Star Wars characters, allowing builders to design their own dioramas in the set’s separate rooms. There’s still some confusion over whether the set’s designed to be played with or displayed, and it may be one of the first sets to blur those lines. In our opinion, it’s perfect for either.

4. Space Police Galactic Enforcer (2009)

The Lego Space Police Galactic Enforcer set from 2009. (Image credit: Lego)

A little bit of a wildcard choice, the Space Police Galactic Enforcer has, uh, forced its way into our list primarily because of how original it is. Space Police is one of Lego’s few original space-themed IPs and itself is based on an earlier theme from 1989. There’s not much here that’s grounded in reality: the Galactic Enforcer is all about having fun, and as a playset, there’s a great deal to love.

Lego Space Police Galactic Enforcer is made up of 825 pieces with seven minifigures. The large ship has numerous compartments, including prison pods that house space prisoners (what else?) and can split away from the main body of the ship. There’s also a main cockpit, and space to store a quad bike.

5. Lego Shuttle Adventure (2010)

(Image credit: Lego)

Before Lego Creator Expert (now Lego Icons) was a thing, Lego’s biggest "adult-friendly" sets were simply known as Advanced Models. One of the best is undoubtedly the Lego Shuttle Adventure, a 1,204-piece model that resembles the actual NASA Columbia space shuttle. Unlike more recent Lego sets, however, this one had no official NASA branding. That doesn’t stop it looking any less impressive, though, and is one of the earliest examples of realistic space sets from Lego.

Along with the main shuttle, the Lego Shuttle Adventure came with three minifigures and a ground maintenance vehicle. The fuel tank and booster rockets were detachable, there was a cargo bay, and inside the opening cockpit was space for two astronauts.

6. Alien Conquest UFO Abduction (2011)

(Image credit: Lego)

Do aliens exist? Maybe, maybe not. But in the world of Lego, they certainly do. With Lego’s Alien Conquest series, you could invite them directly into your home — and the UFO Abduction set from 2011 just has to be one of our favorite sets from the fun range. This here is a classic UFO; a disc-shaped craft with a clear canopy and a laserbeam. Which sci-fi space fan wouldn't want it in their Lego collection?

The UFO Abduction set features a fun trio of minifigs, too. Alongside an Alien Defense Unit Soldier, there's a farmer who's no doubt had his cows troubled by the unidentified craft and its Alien Pilot. It's just a shame there aren't more aliens included, but we don't hold that against the set too much.

7. The Lego Movie Benny's Spaceship Spaceship Spaceship (2014)

(Image credit: Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com)

It may have been made for kids, but we loved 2014’s The Lego Movie. Focusing around a character named Emmet who people believe to be 'The Special', it features a cast of supporting characters including Benny, a classic Spaceman type minifig. His day is made when he gets to be the hero for once, assembling his “Spaceship, Spaceship, Spaceship”.

Inspired by the classic Galaxy Explorer spaceship from 1979, Benny's Spaceship, Spaceship, Spaceship makes this list of the best Lego space sets from the last 25 years thanks to the sheer amount of detail it packs in, while still remaining faithful to its inspiration. It also helps that it includes a mini spacecraft, and an Astro Kitty minifig alongside the spectacular Benny. He's a Lego Icon.

8. Ideas Women of NASA (2017)

(Image credit: Maia Weinstock/LEGO)

There’s not a whole lot going on in the Lego Ideas Women of NASA set. This Ideas submission from 2017 is only made up of 231 pieces, making it amongst the smallest sets on this list. But its importance in celebrating four notable women in NASA is what makes it stand out. We’ve chosen many other sets on this list of best Lego space sets from the last 25 years for their entertainment value, or for how good they look on display. This one though? It’s for its important educational value.

That’s not to say that Women of NASA doesn’t look good. When built, the set has three separate podiums, which can be displayed side-by-side or separately. On them, you’ll find minifigures of Nancy Grace Roman, Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison, all stood aside miniature builds that depict their individual areas of expertise.

9. Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series Millennium Falcon (2017)

(Image credit: Future)

A couple of things make the UCS Millennium Falcon noteworthy. First is its gargantuan size. Made up of 7,541 pieces, it remains the largest ever Star Wars set, and only a handful of Lego sets have beat it overall. Second is the fact that, despite being released seven years ago, it’s still on store shelves. Star Wars sets are typically retired after around 18 months or less, but the Millennium Falcon has stood the test of time.

It’s unsurprising, given how impressive it is. It’s eye-wateringly expensive, sure ($849.99), but no other Star Wars set comes anywhere close in terms of how impressive this is. Our UCS Millennium Falcon review called this set "the pinnacle of Star Wars Lego", and seven years since its launch, it’s still true. If you’re a Lego Star Wars fan, this is undoubtedly either the highlight of your collection, or that one set that you’ll forever long for.

10. Ideas Saturn V (2017)

(Image credit: Kimberley Snaith)

Measuring a meter in height, the Lego Ideas Saturn V is the type of Lego set that instantly impresses just from a glance. It's a scale model of the actually NASA Apollo Saturn V, scaled to approximately 1:110. It comes with a S-IC first rocket stage, S-II second rocket stage and S-IVB third rocket stage, all of which are removable. There’s also a three-part stand if you want to display it horizontally, and a tiny lunar lander and lunar orbiter.

In our review of the NASA Apollo Saturn V we called it an “imposing and impressive display piece”, but did comment that it can be a rather repetitive build. It’s a small price to pay, though, to own a brick-built piece of NASA memorabilia. As a display piece, it’s worth the slog of putting it together.

11. Creator Expert Lunar Lander (2019)

(Image credit: Future)

Our review of the Lego Lunar Lander criticized the flimsiness of this set. It's a little delicate, and it's not really suited to playtime: It's definitely more of a display set. But that's fine — this is a set geared towards adults and, if you're admiring it on a shelf, it makes a very nice display piece indeed. Its unique minifigures are fantastic and really take the set to the next level, as do the unique pieces used in the set.

One of a handful of NASA-branded sets, the Lunar Lander is undoubtedly aimed at core space fans. It's based on a real-world design and, despite its small stature it looks realistic: We particularly love the base, complete with a cratered design that mimics the moon. Let's face it: It’s the closest most of us are going to get to an actual lunar lander, anyway.

12. The Lego Movie 2 Benny's Space Squad (2019)

(Image credit: Lego)

What's better than one classic spaceman minifig? A whole pack of them, that's what. Benny's Space Squad is exactly as described: An entire squad of classic Lego spacemen. Even better, each one is a different color.

While Benny, in blue, comes complete with his worn logo and broken helmet, the rest of the squad, donned in yellow, pink and white spacesuits, are all pristine. And to sweeten the deal for Lego space fans, a number of other small builds are included, too, such as a small spaceship and a robot. Nice.

13. Ideas International Space Station (2020)

(Image credit: Future)

Unsurprisingly, our review of the Lego Ideas International Space Station called this set an "excellent display piece". It has outstanding shelf presence, and it's going to catch the eye of any space fan who happens to come across it. The downside is that it's a little fiddly — but it's bound to be thanks to all the individual modules.

Get through the sometimes repetitive and frustrating build, though, and you're left with a technical-looking Lego set that's an utter joy to display. This is definitely not a toy — although it does come with a miniature shuttle to offer the set a sense of scale — but if you're a collector or a space nerd, it's a Lego set that you’ll be proud to own.

14. Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (2021)

(Image credit: Future)

The Space Shuttle Discovery seems like the natural evolution of 2010's Shuttle Adventure. The main difference is that Discovery has official NASA branding — and it's much, much bigger. Made up of 2,354 pieces and measuring 22 inches in length, this is a seriously imposing set that will take pride of place on any shelf it's placed on.

When we reviewed the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, we absolutely loved it, calling it both beautiful and zenful: It's a truly enjoyable build, which is something we're relieved to be able to say. It’s also technically two models in one, as the shuttle comes with a model Hubble Telescope. The telescope fits into the shuttle's cargo bay, which can be deployed with opening doors. There’s also a retractable landing gear, alongside lots of other neat details that really bring this set to life.

15. Icons Galaxy Explorer (2022)

(Image credit: Future)

Released to celebrate Lego's 90th anniversary back in 2022, the Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer is an important piece of Lego’s history. Although it's a brand new set, it's based on Lego's iconic 1979 Galaxy Explorer — just like Benny's Spaceship featured higher up this list. This version is refined in just about every way, though, and if you're old enough to hold nostalgic memories over Lego's original Space theme, it's a set you'll adore.

Our Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer review called this a "fantastic centerpiece for any Lego space collection". We praised its enjoyable build and clever design, which somehow manages to remain faithful to the original while being innovative in numerous ways. It's also twice the size the original, making it truly a sight to behold.

16. Friends Olivia's Space Academy (2022)

(Image credit: Lego)

While we have strong opinions on gendering Lego, and think that space/STEM-related subjects should be just as appealing to both boys and girls, we begrudgingly accept that isn't the way things always are. As such, we love that Lego's Friends range — typically marketed at girls — has an official NASA-branded set in Olivia's Space Academy.

This 757-piece set features a space shuttle, a mission control building, a classroom and an observatory; everything a young space explorer needs to play out their dream galactic missions. Sure, the pink and lilac bricks (a staple of the Friends range) may make it a little less realistic than some space sets out there, but the shuttle is instantly recognizable. And anything that offers a new avenue to get kits engaged with space is a huge win in our book.

17. City Lunar Research Base (2022)

(Image credit: Future)

In the last few years, Lego has made a big push with making sure space-themed sets are available in all corners of its ranges. Space-themed City sets have been a staple for a long time, but Lego really stepped things up a notch with its SLS Artemis-inspired range in 2022. Our favorite of them all has to be this one, which we praised for being both a fantastic playset and a great display piece for adults in our Lunar Research Base review.

For a playset, the Lunar Research Base is surprisingly large, with lots of separate parts making up an impressive build. The main science lab is kitted out with lots of fun little details, like tiny microscopes and tool racks, and to encourage children to play there are lots of moving parts, like doors that open, lunar vehicles to rove the surface and more. We're not sure it would be our first choice as a grown-up display set — there are better choices, for sure — but for youngsters with a keen interest in space, playsets don't come much better than this.

18. Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder (2022)

(Image credit: Future)

There are many iconic vehicles and craft in the Star Wars universe, and most of them have been turned into Lego over the years, causing fans to empty their wallets or purses on a regular basis. Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder from Star Wars: Episode 4 - A New Hope remains a firm favourite though, which is perhaps why it's been redone by Lego time after time.

In fact, in our Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder review, we called it "one of our favorite 18+ sets", earning it a firm place on this list of the best space-themed sets from the last 25 years. For those who really love the Landspeeder, this UCS version is an absolute treat. Thanks to it being at a scale never seen before, it packs in more detail than ever, with complicated-looking engines and fine detailing. It also has a specially-made windshield that really adds a wow factor.

19. Ideas Tales of the Space Age (2023)

(Image credit: Future)

Lego has become a little more, shall we say, experimental, in recent years, what with its Art range of sets and a full range of unique and beautiful designs from the Ideas range. One of our favorites in recent years is the Tales of the Space Age set, an affordable way for a desk or wall to be decorated with some wonderful space-themed Lego art.

Our Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age review describes this set as "bringing Lego and space together so elegantly". It includes four small attractive-looking space-themed images for you to build, each featuring a bold color and striking scene. Individually they're all pretty neat: the sets depict a black hole, a lunar eclipse, a rocket launch and a comet over an observatory. But it's when they're all placed side-by-side that this set really pops.

20. Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance (2023)

(Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

Being made out of Technic rather than traditional 'System' Lego, the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance is not going to be for everybody. But if you're technically-minded with a keen interest in space exploration, you'll absolutely love how much detail has gone into creating this set. Our Mars Rover Perseverance review called it a "gorgeous showpiece", and we also praised how engaging the build was, particularly for younger family members hoping to expand their engineering knowledge.

Technic sets are typically more involved than standard Lego brick builds, with cogs and gears that need to be carefully placed together to get parts moving. The result is often seriously satisfying, though, and that’s never been truer than with the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance. It's packed with moving parts like working steering, fully articulated suspension and a moveable arm.

21. Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser (2023)

(Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is a Star Wars craft that, unlike most, hasn't had regular Lego releases. That makes this UCS model from 2023 somewhat special. And we're talking about a gargantuan-scale Ultimate Collector’s Series set here, not the traditional mid-sized variety that was the norm until 2017 onwards.

You only have to look at this set to fall in love with it as we found in our Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser review. It's a huge and imposing model, which you'll need a heck of a lot of space for, but once built and put on display it will surely be a talking point amongst all Star Wars fans. It comes with a duo of brilliant minifigs, too — Captain Rex and Admiral Wullf Yularen. Both are exclusive to this set, which makes it very desirable indeed.

22. Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer (2023)

(Image credit: Future/Kim Snaith)

Lego is an expensive hobby, especially if you have a penchant for the more impressive adult-focused sets intended for display. Every once in a while, however, Lego surprises us by releasing sets aimed at adults that don't break the bank. The 2023 version of the Executor Super Star Destroyer is one such set.

Sure, Star Destroyers have been available before, but they've generally been either large, expensive playsets or gigantic, even-more-expensive display models. The 2023 Executor Super Star Destroyer, however, will fit on pretty much any desk or shelf you have in your house. Even better, as we pointed out in our Executor Super Star Destroyer review, it still packs in an impressive amount of detail despite its small size — it even has some smaller Star Destroyers flying alongside it. But the best thing? It costs just $69.99.

23. Creator Space Astronaut (2024)

(Image credit: Future/Kim Snaith)

For a small and relatively inexpensive set, there's an awful lot to love about the Lego Creator Space Astronaut. Technically, this is a 3-in-1 set — its bricks can be remodeled into a space dog or a small space jet — but the lead model, a poseable astronaut, is entirely the star of the show.

Our Lego Creator Space Astronaut review called this set "one of the most creative and fun-loving space-themed sets ever". Sure, it's a generic astronaut: There's no NASA or ESA branding to be seen here. But it doesn’t matter. It’s wonderfully designed and instantly recognizable as an astronaut, and thanks to its posable limbs (even its fingers can be arranged!) it exudes more personality than most Lego sets manage.

24. Art Milky Way Galaxy (2024)

(Image credit: Lego)

What better way is there to let everyone know that you love Lego and space than by hanging a picture of the galaxy composed of bricks on your wall? The thing is, this Lego recreation of the Milky Way Galaxy is so eye-catching that we think almost everyone will be intrigued and impressed by it, even if they aren’t necessarily fans of space or Lego.

Lego Art Milky Way Galaxy is the newest set on this list, but it's very quickly jumped up into our all-time favorites. What's so special is not only the bold and vivid colours that really bring it to life, but also its ingenious use of bricks. There's a huge variety of pieces used here to add texture and detail, making it more interesting to look at the closer you get. How else would you bring Trappist-1 and the Pleiades to life other than with bright pink leaves?

25. Technic Planet Earth and moon in Orbit (2024)

(Image credit: The Lego Group)

The last set on our round-up of the best 25 Lego space sets from the last 25 years is certainly not the least. Released just this year, this Technic model shows the Earth, along with the moon, orbiting around the sun. Thanks to working gears, a crank will allow the model to recreate orbital movements of the celestial objects.

It’s not the prettiest model to look at in terms of a display set, mainly thanks to being built out of Technic. But we love its functionality, and think it makes the perfect educational tool for youngsters interested in space. Not only does it showcase the full orbit cycle of the Earth but it also highlights moon phases throughout the year. It’s extremely clever, and a set we’re proud to have in our collections.