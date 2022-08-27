Lego, NASA launch interactive 'Build to Launch' exhibit for Artemis 1 moon mission

As part of the upcoming Artemis 1 launch, Lego has created an interactive learning experience at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

If you want to get hands-on with the upcoming Artemis 1 launch, here's your chance.

Lego is teaming up with NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida to bring a unique hands-on building and learning experience to the Artemis 1 launch scheduled for Monday (Aug. 29).

Starting Friday (Aug. 26) and running through Monday (Aug. 29), Lego Education will offer a special interactive exhibit called "Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series (opens in new tab)" at the Debus Conference Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (opens in new tab). The exhibit will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the Artemis 1 program through a hands-on experience that teaches what it takes to build a spacecraft that can travel to the moon and back.

Lego calls the exhibit an "immersive, hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) learning experience" that tasks participants with helping two Lego Education minifigures, Kate and Kyle, prepare for the Artemis 1 launch.

The experience features three learning modules from Lego's Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series designed in collaboration with NASA: Getting to Space, Testing and Transport, and Working in Space. Participants can complete three hands-on missions that take them through Kate and Kyle's pre-flight checklist, taking about 10 minutes to complete.

Lego minifigures Kate and Kyle. (Image credit: Lego)

In addition to the special interactive Artemis 1 experience, Lego and KSC are offering a series of "engineer design challenges and make-and-take activities" through the Lego Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series , which offers a free 10-week learning series available online.

"It has been inspiring to see students around the world learn about Artemis 1 and discover the possibilities in STEAM through the Build to Launch series," said Jenny Nash, head of Education Impact U.S. at Lego Education. "With this launch, we are going to send Kate and Kyle to space in a once in a lifetime real-world application for students and look forward to sparking even more joy, curiosity, and a love of learning in the next generation of STEAM and space explorers."

Visitors participate in a hands-on Build to Launch Lego experience at Kennedy Space Center. (Image credit: Lego)

Artemis 1, an uncrewed test flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft that will eventually return astronauts to the moon, is currently scheduled to launch from Pad 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Monday (Aug. 29).

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), as long as weather conditions remain favorable. You can watch the launch live online on Monday beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT), courtesy of NASA TV.