Lego's epic 'Dune' Ornithopter building set is now open for pre-orders

The bricks must flow.

Director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune Part 2" might have been delayed until March of 2024 due to the lingering Hollywood strikes, but you can still dream of skimming over the endless golden sands of Arrakis in this awesome Lego Ornithopter building set that's now available for pre-order for $164.

Those sleek dragonfly-like aircraft seen in "Dune Part 1" were designed for efficient multitasking flight around the Imperium and especially amid the notorious planet's harsh desert climate. The all-new Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter is a fantastic high-quality set that showcases fold-out flappable wings, deployable landing gear and an opening cockpit alongside eight iconic character minifigs for extended playtime.

That accompanying figure collection based on 2021's "Dune" feature film includes: Paul Atreides and Duncan Idaho clad in training gear, Lady Jessica in a golden gown, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, and Liet Kynes complete with water-recycling Fremen Stillsuits, and the despicable Baron Harkonnen atop a stand wearing his long black robe.

Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter with wings wide open. (Image credit: Lego)

Perfectly suitable for display or simulated flight around the backyard, Lego's detailed "Dune" replica can be presented in flight or landing modes. In addition to a multi-page physical copy of the build sheets, it comes packed with digital instructions via the Lego Builder app that represents an online version of the assembly steps.

Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter with minifigures. (Image credit: Lego)

Coming in at a whopping 1,369 parts, this advanced building set is aimed squarely at adults or advanced builders, but skillful kids can certainly get in on the sci-fi action with sufficient supervision or guidance. With wings folded outward, the cool, insect-looking craft measures over 9 in. (23 cm) high, 22 in. (57 cm) long and 31 in. (79 cm) wide.

"Turning a beloved 'Dune' icon into a Lego masterpiece has always been our dream. The unique and creative design of this product perfectly aligns with both the 'Dune' and Lego spirit, and we're excited for fans of all ages to enjoy the experience," said Amber Sheppo, Vice President, Consumer Products and Partnerships, Legendary Entertainment in a statement.

The Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set touches down on planet Earth February 1, 2024 and can be reserved now at Lego's official site for delivery right before "Dune Part 2" hits theaters on Mar. 15, 2024.