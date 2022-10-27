UK Lego deal: save up to £60 with promo code at John Lewis

By Alexander Cox
published

Use promo code "LEGOOFFER" at checkout to receive up to £60 off and there's free standard delivery when you spend over £50.

Lego star wars advent calendar 2022
(Image credit: Lego)

Winter is nearly upon us and it's getting to that time where we look around for the best deals for gifts and presents. John Lewis is offering up to £60 off at checkout when you use the "LEGOOFFER" promo code at checkout.

With the promo code, you save £10 when you spend £60, save £30 when you spend £150 and save £60 when you spend £250 on Lego products. This is good to know as John Lewis is currently stocking a brilliant Lego Star Wars advent calendar (opens in new tab), as well as a range of other Lego products.

Lego Star Wars advent calendars are always popular so it's definitely worth getting ahead of the rush to secure one. You'll have to buy it with something else to get past the £60 spend, but there are loads of great sets in the offer including this year's Lego AT-TE kit (opens in new tab).

The sale also includes the including the soon-to-be discontinued Lego UCS Star Destroyer - this is one of you last chances to get it and at £60 off (opens in new tab), we're getting mighty tempted ourselves.

Save up to £60 on Lego at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

This promo code works in a way that you save more, the more you spend. So, you can save £10 when you spend £60, save £30 when you spend £150 and save £60 when you spend £250 on Lego products. So if you're looking at Lego gifts over the festive season, John Lewis could be the place to check out for savings.

This year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar (opens in new tab) you do get some very cool minifigures including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker in his Hoth attire with lightsaber, an X-wing and a TIE Fighter. There's also C3PO and R2-D2 in Christmas jumpers, so there is a Christmassy feel to the goodies within this set. We love this year's calendar, which is why its top of our guide to the best advent calendars out this year.

By using the "LEGOOFFER" promo code at checkout, you can save on your Lego order with John Lewis, and as previously mentioned, it's worth getting ahead of the rush on Lego sets. This also means you can save on other Lego sets too, so why not make the most of this deal, it's never too early to start your Christmas shopping. 

If you're looking for discounts, you can always check out our guide for Lego Star Wars deals too.  We've also got round ups for best Lego deals, best Lego space sets and Lego space deals.

