UK Lego deal: save up to £60 with promo code at John Lewis

Winter is nearly upon us and it's getting to that time where we look around for the best deals for gifts and presents. John Lewis is offering up to £60 off at checkout when you use the "LEGOOFFER" promo code at checkout.

With the promo code, you save £10 when you spend £60, save £30 when you spend £150 and save £60 when you spend £250 on Lego products. This is good to know as John Lewis is currently stocking a brilliant Lego Star Wars advent calendar (opens in new tab), as well as a range of other Lego products.

Lego Star Wars advent calendars are always popular so it's definitely worth getting ahead of the rush to secure one. You'll have to buy it with something else to get past the £60 spend, but there are loads of great sets in the offer including this year's Lego AT-TE kit (opens in new tab).

The sale also includes the including the soon-to-be discontinued Lego UCS Star Destroyer - this is one of you last chances to get it and at £60 off (opens in new tab), we're getting mighty tempted ourselves.

This year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar (opens in new tab) you do get some very cool minifigures including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker in his Hoth attire with lightsaber, an X-wing and a TIE Fighter. There's also C3PO and R2-D2 in Christmas jumpers, so there is a Christmassy feel to the goodies within this set. We love this year's calendar, which is why its top of our guide to the best advent calendars out this year.

