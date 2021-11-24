Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Mining Mech building kit is 20% off for Black Friday

Get ready to step into interplanetary exploration with this mech-themed Black Friday deal.

The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Mining Mech is on sale at Amazon right now for $19.99. That's a 20% savings that will inspire your kids to think about subjects in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at an affordable price point.

While adults may think that mechs are a part of science fiction franchises such as "Transformers" and "Pacific Rim," and that space mining is only part of the "Dune" franchise that saw a new movie released weeks ago, there are government groups trying to turn the concept into a reality.

In recent years, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and NASA have been among the entities looking at using robotics to make space exploration, asteroid mining and military activities safer for explorers, and the benefits may flow to helping folks with mobility disabilities.

Now that NASA is hoping to land humans on the moon in 2025, it may not be too long before we see robotic exoskeletons working for real on another world. Already NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is working on next-generation robots that can cling to steep rock faces, representing a cool advancement even over the life-hunting Perseverance robot on Mars that works on much flatter terrain.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Mining Mech: $19.99 Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Mining Mech: $19.99 $24.99 at Amazon Whether you need space mining or space battling, this mech will bring your needs to another world. The 327-piece Lego set is geared at kids aged 7 and up, and includes items such as crystals and a sidekick alien.



The Lego set includes 327 pieces and is rated for builders age 7 and up. Some kids may need some extra adult assistance, but there are other resources to help entire families including a pictorial-based Lego instruction set, and some extra assistance from the Lego Life app (available on most mobile devices.)

The effort will be worth it, as you'll be left with a posable Space Mining Mech ready to dare mighty things on another world. Like any good tool master, the Mech comes with a large set of items: a buzz saw, a jetpack and crystals. A green alien figure will act as a sidekick for space adventures.

Because you can never guarantee who you'll run into during a space adventure, the Mech includes poses and items that will help in space mining and in space battles. You'll also receive a four-legged cargo carrier and the face of the mech can change expressions depending on what situation they encounter.

Users report that the mech is very durable for play, and there's a hidden bonus: if you don't mind a slight mod to the mech's head, you can squeeze a minifigure in there with a bit of creativity. (We might suggest using a minifigure from a "Star Wars" set.)

As human space exploration reaches for the moon, this mech is a future-looking interpretation of what future astronauts might do. Be sure to grab it quickly before materials run out.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday space deals, or our guide to the Best Lego Star Wars deals.