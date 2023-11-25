This Black Friday Lego deal is still live: save 30% on the Lunar Space Station

Black Friday deals are still available even though we're now into the weekend and the Lego City Lunar Space Station Black Friday discount still features 30% off. We like this set a lot, in fact, it features in our best Lego space sets guide.

You can grab the Lego City Lunar Space Station for just $55.99 (now 30% off) when you get it from Amazon.

This is undoubtedly the best time to be looking for Lego deals and this is one we recommend considering. It's a 500-piece set that features five astronaut minifigures, with space suits, helmets and interchangeable hair. This set is better suited for playing with rather than being put on display as the playable features include botany labs, sleeping quarters, a docking space capsule and accessories.

We'll get into the key specs and what makes this worth getting below, but if you want more Lego sets to check out this Black Friday weekend, our guides for Lego Star Wars deals and best Lego Marvel sets are worth checking out.

Lego City Lunar Space Station Was $79.99 , Now $59.99 on Amazon. Save 30% on the ideal Lego gift for budding astronauts and young builders, keen on everything space-related. It comes with five astronaut minifigures, multiple rooms, a docking capsule, botany labs, 500 pieces and more.

Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

The Lego City Lunar Space Station is inspired by NASA and best suited to younger builders and can be a great gift idea to capture the imagination of any budding astronaut. 500 pieces is also ideal for those aged six and above as it means there's enough building to keep the younger ones occupied but not too many that they'll get bogged down and frustrated.

In this set, there are separate rooms, sleeping quarters, a docking capsule and the astronauts have their own accessories. They include a camera, a wrench, a toy drill and toy plants. It's definitely a plus point to see realistic details, inspired by NASA, for a set aimed at kids.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Key Specs: Five astronaut minifigures with space suits and helmets, accessories including plants and a camera, 500 pieces of Lego and the completed model includes separate rooms, a botany lab and a docking capsule. It measures 5 inches in height, 12.5 inches long and 11 inches wide.

Consensus: We like it a lot, it's inspired by NASA, it features some realistic details and it has a decent size for it, it's an ideal gift as you can order and receive it before Christmas.

Buy if: You're looking for a cool gift to capture the imagination of someone who loves all things outer space.

Don't buy if: You're looking for a much larger build or you're a Lego collector, there are much better sets out there for that.

Alternative models: If this set isn't for you then we would recommend either the Lego Lunar Research Base or the Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.