Lego's The Child set will let you build Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian'

Lego's The Child set will let you build your own Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" TV series on Disney Plus.

Fans of "Star Wars" and Lego will soon be able to build the famous Baby Yoda from the TV series "The Mandalorian."

The adorable set, called The Child, will debut on Oct. 30. It is available now for pre-order on the Lego website and retails for $79.99.

"When I received the challenge to create a Lego brick-built version of the Child, I knew that I had to get it just right," Michael Lee Stockwell, design manager of Lego Star Wars, said in a statement.



Related: The best Lego Star Wars sets for 2020

"The goal was to capture the charm, and above all, the cuteness of the character, so we worked meticulously, choosing and placing each and every brick. We even included authentic details like the gearstick knob — a favorite toy of the Child, as seen in the series," Stockwell said.

The set includes 1,073 pieces and is recommended for builders that are at least 10 years of age. The assembled Baby Yoda will stand roughly 7.8 inches (20 centimeters) tall and includes a posable head, ears that move and an adjustable mouth, allowing you to pick your favorite expressions.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Lego) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: Lego)

The new set will launch on the same day as the premiere of Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus, Oct. 30. The series is set five years after the events of "The Return of the Jedi" (1983) and follows the adventure of bounty hunter Din Djarin and "The Child." Previews of Season 2 appear to show that Baby Yoda will make a return to our screens.

More live-action "Star Wars" spin-off TV shows should be coming soon, including one based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from "Rogue One" (2016) and another following Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Today's best Lego The Mandalorian & the Child deals LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The... Amazon Prime $19.95 View Recommended Retailer Lego The Mandalorian & the... LEGO $19.99 View LEGO Star Wars The... Best Buy $19.99 View LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The... Kohl's $19.99 View Show More Deals

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.