Save $120 this July 4 on the DJI Mini 3 fly more combo

You can save a massive $120 in this July 4 drone deal as the DJI Mini 3 fly more combo is discounted for Independence Day. The deal runs through to July 7 on Best Buy and the drone itself features in our best camera drones guide.

Save $120 on the DJI Mini 3 fly more combo when you get it from Best Buy.

In our DJI Mini 3 review, we found that there's a lot to like about this drone. Chiefly, as the name suggests, it's mini. It weighs under 250g which means it's not subject to the same regulations and restrictions as some of the larger drones. It also features a high-quality camera, boasting 4K resolution. It's also less expensive than the Pro model, and a standard battery will give nearly 40 minutes of flight time, which is plenty to capture whatever image or video shots you need.

You'll have to hurry as this is a short-lived discount but if you want to check out more great deals over the July 4 celebrations, or ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is fast approaching, check out our drone deals, camera deals and telescope deals guides.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo Was $719.99 Now $599.99 on Best Buy. Save $120 on an excellent drone combo that offers you a 4k camera resolution, a lightweight model, 38 38-minute standard battery flight time and accessories. They include a carry bag, spare propellers, remote control, spare screws and more. Note: This deal expires on July 7, so you'll have to act soon.

The specs on the drone itself make this a worthwhile purchase, but the accessories you get are more than handy too. A remote control with a built-in screen makes for easier flight and photo/video shooting. You also get spare propellers, in case of damage and screws to help with repairs if needed. There's also a carry bag included so transporting your drone to your chosen location is that much easier.

This drone is ideal as it's now heavily discounted, lightweight and easily portable and features good camera specs. We like it a lot and if you're looking to treat yourself this July 4 or beat the crowds of Amazon Prime Day, which is here later this month, this could well be the deal for you. It's worth noting too that DJI is an industry leader for drones and the Mini 3 is a popular model, making this discount all the more worth considering.

Key Specs: Sub 250g weight, 4K photo and video capabilities, 38-minute standard battery life, 7.5-mile video transmission range, accessories include spare propellers, screws, carry bag and remote control with a built-in screen.

Consensus: Great if you're looking for a quality, lightweight drone to fly and take good-quality photos and videos.

Buy if: You just want a high-quality drone to fly and take photos or videos.

Don't buy if: You want the best of the best or even something a little meatier than what the Mini 3 offers.

