See Hasbro's 'Star Wars' Collectibles from New York Comic Con 2019

This Chewbacca and C3PO 2-pack comes with a mesh backpack and removable limbs. Hasbro representatives described the collectible items at New York Comic Con on Oct. 6, 2019.

NEW YORK — A room packed with "Star Wars" fans oohed and ahhed at the unveiling of a new selection of toys from Hasbro, some of which are available for pre-order, according to representatives from the toy company.

At an afternoon session on the last day of New York Comic Con (Oct. 6), Hasbro reps discussed new additions and updates to collectible items. Days before the session, the toy company shared a number of new items for Triple Force Friday , but even more goodies were unveiled at the panel, which was held at the session, which took place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Below are a few of the new items revealed in this major toy announcement:

From "Star Wars," the Black Series features a 6-inch Chewbacca and C3PO 2-pack, with characters in a standing position, released for fall 2019. (Image credit: Hasbro)

This new C3PO collectible is from Hasbro's "Black Series" and features detachable limbs. C3PO is packaged with Chewbacca in a new fall 2019 2-pack. (Image credit: Hasbro)

There were a few collectibles that really stole the show, the Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca and C3PO 2-pack, for example. The refined robot comes with detachable limbs and a torso with severed wiring details. Chewy could easily pack the droid's parts in his mesh backpack, which also comes with the 2-pack. This set is intended for ages 4 and up and will retail for $49.99. This item will be available fall 2019 exclusively on Amazon .

Princess Leia Organa is depicted in this new item from Hasbro's "Vintage Collection" for fall 2019. (Image credit: Hasbro)

This Princess Leia Organa 3.75-inch figure showcases the iconic character during the award ceremony at the end of "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi." It's part of Hasbro's "Vintage Collection," and retails for $12.99. It will be available on Amazon on Feb. 15, 2020. On Hasbro Plus , this figure will be available to ship on Dec. 1, 2019.

This fall 2019 Incinerator Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet includes a voice- distortion feature. (Image credit: Hasbro)

The Incinerator Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet from the Black Series. (Image credit: Hasbro)

The Incinerator Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet is inspired by the live-action Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian." The $99.99 helmet in the "Black Series" comes with a voice-distortion feature, highly detailed decoration, interior padding and an adjustable fit. The helmet is available on preorder from Best Buy on Nov. 1, 2019 and is intended for ages 8 and up.

The "Star Wars" character IG-11 from Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" is featured in the fall 2019 collectible from Hasbro. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Hasbro representatives also chatted about this new 6-inch figure of IG-11, a droid from the new live-action series "The Mandalorian," airing exclusively on Disney Plus. The toy is intended for ages 4 and up, available Nov. 1, 2019 exclusively at Best Buy for $19.99.

Jedi master Yoda appears as a 6-inch Force Spirit from the new "Star Wars" trilogy. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Another icon from the "Star Wars" series makes a fresh appearance in this rollout of fall 2019 collectibles. This figurine from the Black Series features Yoda as a Force Spirit and includes translucent features to more accurately show how Yoda appears in the new trilogy. This item retails for $19.99 on Walmart and is currently sold out, but check back for updated availability.. It's intended for ages 4 and older.

The Sith Trooper Armory Pack 3.75-inch figure is part of Hasbro's Vintage Collection for fall 2019. (Image credit: Hasbro)

This fall 2019 Sith Trooper Armory Pack 3.75-inch figure comes with multiple points of articulation. (Image credit: Hasbro)

This 3.75-inch Sith Trooper Armory Pack retails for $14.99 and features multiple points of articulation and five Sith Trooper accessories. This collectible is available Nov. 30, 2019 exclusively on Amazon and is part of Hasbro's Vintage Collection "Star Wars" Series.

