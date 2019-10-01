New York Comic Con 2019: Space Panels and Screenings to Watch

While San Diego Comic-Con is undoubtedly the granddaddy of conventions, New York Comic Con (NYCC) has grown exponentially in size and popularity over the last few years and is now second only to San Diego's offering. This year's event promises to be another supersized celebration of comic book, sci-fi and fantasy pop culture.

However, the schedule isn't as evenly spread out as in previous years, which is a shame, and many of the big space events clash on Saturday afternoon. So, in order to help you plan your time effectively, we've scanned the NYCC 2019 schedule and pulled out the can't-miss panels and screenings you should make your top priorities.

Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts "StarTalk Live" at New York Comic-Con. (Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty)

Thursday, Oct. 3

"StarTalk Live"

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and special guest stars will record a live edition of the award-winning podcast that covers the worlds of science and entertainment.

Time: 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Place: Main Stage 1D, Javits Center

Friday, Oct. 4

"Resident Alien"

Science fiction veteran Alan Tudyk stars as an alien in Syfy's upcoming comedy series, and he's joined by other cast members Sara Tomko and Corey Reynolds, plus executive producer Chris Sheridan, for the world-premiere screening of the first episode of "Resident Alien" followed by a Q&A. Based on the Dark Horse comic book series, the TV show follows a stranded alien's struggle to avoid detection and fit into small town American life, while at the same time working toward his mysterious goals.

Time: 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Place: Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th St.)

A portion of the cover of the first issue of the "Resident Alien" comic book series by Dark Horse Comics. (Image credit: Steve Parkhouse/Dark Horse Comics)

"From 1969 to the Future: Stories in Space"

It's been 50 years since astronauts first walked on the moon, but people have been dreaming of exploring other worlds beyond Earth for much longer. For this panel discussion, sci-fi authors Kass Morgan, Peter F. Hamilton, David Mack and Molly Brooks join moderator Maryelizabeth Yturralde to talk about the future of space travel and "exciting destinations in the universe," according to the event's description.

Time: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Place: Room 1A18, Javits Center

"Watchmen"

HBO's upcoming series "Watchmen" is set in an alternate history in which masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. It respects and retains the nostalgia of the original graphic novel of the same name written by Alan Moore, while simultaneously taking the story in new directions. Set in 2019, roughly 30 years after the events of the source story, this new reimagining comes from Damon Lindelof of "The Leftovers."

For this special preview, Lindelof is joined on stage by fellow producer Nicole Kassell as well as stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Hong Chau for a panel. The event will also share exclusive new footage.

Time: 3:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Place: Main Stage 1D, Javits Center

Saturday, Oct. 5

"The Expanse"

Amazon Prime is lumping two of its biggest shows together this year in a single Amazon Prime Video Takeover event. Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" Season 2 world-premiere screening and Q&A will share the stage with the event all Space.com readers want to see: "The Expanse" Season 4 world premiere screening plus a Q&A with the whole cast. According to a statement from Amazon, "The Expanse" will take up the first half of this event. The very first episode of Season 4 will air, and then cast members Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee and Burn Gorman and showrunner Naren Shankar will hold a panel.

A bonus for fans of "The Expanse" is that you'll be able to step inside a re-creation of the Rocinante, which forms part of Amazon Prime's booth at this year's NYCC. Take selfies and tell your friends you're onboard, making your way to New Terra.

Time: 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Place: Main Stage, Javits Center

"Snowpiercer"

In the new TBS series "Snowpiercer," the world has become a frozen wasteland and all that's left of humanity inhabits a moving train that constantly circles the globe. Onboard this train, the last people left alive struggle with class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival. Produced by Tomorrow Studios, it's based on the hit cult movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

TBS will offer an exclusive sneak peek of the new series, which is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2020, during a panel discussion with the stars of the show.

Time: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Place: Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th St.)

"Star Trek Universe"

The usual big hit of the show is even bigger this year, with the cast of "Star Trek: Picard" appearing right after the "Star Trek: Discovery" panel, giving fans a double dose of Trek at this year's New York Comic Con. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green will be joined on stage by her "Star Trek: Discovery" co-stars Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz. Then, Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) will join the stage with his "Star Trek: Picard" co-stars Alison Pill, David Ajala, Evan Evagora, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabrera.

Time: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Place: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

"Lost in Space"

After what seems like an eternity, we are finally about to get an insight into the second season of the incredible Netflix reboot of "Lost in Space." The Robinson family, together with the crafty Dr. Smith and the charming Don West, must pull together their resources to find a way back to the Resolute after being stranded on a mysterious and toxic exoplanet. The whole cast will be here for a NYCC exclusive, with new footage and tantalizing tidbits of info about the new season, along with the air date.

Time: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Place: Main Stage 1D, Javits Center

"An Hour with Adam Savage"

Rather than doing his usual one-man show, which is always entertaining, this year the former myth buster chats with his friend Kyle Hill, an editor at Nerdist, about cosplay, "MythBusters," Savage's new documentary series "Savage Builds," his website Tested.com and more.

Time: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Place: Main Stage 1D, Javits Center

"For All Mankind"

A last-minute addition to the NYCC lineup is a preview and Q&A session with the cast of Ron Moore's exciting new "science faction" space drama, "For All Mankind," one of the original series that will be launching on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1. Set in a world where the Soviet Union beat the USA to land on the lunar surface first, it shows an alternative space race unfolding in an alternative history. Joining Moore on the panel will be the cast of the new show, including Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour and Wrenn Schmidt.

Time: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Place: Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th St.)

"Memory: The Origins of Alien"

Adam Savage speaks to Alexandre O. Philippe, the writer and director of the documentary "Memory: The Origins of Alien," about the impact of Ridley Scott's cinematic epic "Alien," both when it was released 40 years ago, in 1979, and still today. "Alien" fans should also stop by Legion M's booth in the Main Hall (#746) for some NYCC-exclusive merchandise, including a "Chestburster" T-shirt showing an original concept sketch of the chestburster drawn by Dan O'Bannon, the writer of "Alien."

Time: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Place: Syfy Wire's Live Stage, Main Hall, Javits Center

"Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary"

The Screen Junkies team celebrates the lasting legacy of the hit comedy "Galaxy Quest" on the film's 20th anniversary, with their first feature-length film, "Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary," featuring the cast of the original film: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell. They'll join sci-fi industry stars Damon Lindelof, Greg Berlanti and Wil Wheaton. Screen Junkies will also offer a bunch of brand-new content, from a never-before-seen "Honest Trailer" to previews of new TV shows and episodes in production.

Time: 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Place: Room 1A10, Javits Center

The science fiction comedy movie Galaxy Quest follows the cast of a long-since-cancelled science fiction TV show. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Dreamworks)

Sunday, Oct. 6

"The Orville"

Thankfully, Hulu didn't schedule "The Orville" panel for Saturday afternoon, like every other streaming network seems to have done with their most popular sci-fi panels and screenings, so be prepared for a massive turnout to this event. Almost every member of the cast will be up on stage for the panel, including Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman, plus executive producers David Goodman, Jon Cassar and Brannon Braga.

Time: 3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Place: Main Stage 1D, Javits Center

How to survive New York Comic Con

The first and most important thing to remember if you've never been to NYCC before is that you won't be able to do everything, because there's just too much going on. The convention isn't limited to the Javits Center; there are events, talks and panels held in venues all around the midtown area. Plus you'll need time to work through the crowds and explore the floor area. So, to guarantee maximum enjoyment, you need to carefully plan your itinerary and factor in time to get from one location to another.

The Hulu Theater, located inside Madison Square Garden, is the biggest venue for NYCC, so you can expect long lines. Sadly, Seventh Avenue isn't quite as picturesque as the San Diego waterfront, so maybe take a book to read while you wait in line. Otherwise, it's pretty straightforward; normal Manhattan rules of survival apply. Keep some water at hand, but be warned — it's airport-style security to enter Madison Square Garden, so they might not let you take a bottle in with you. The same is true for the Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th Street).

Tips and tactics

If you're not prepared, NYCC can turn into what may feel like a desperate struggle to survive, and often the littlest things will make the biggest difference. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your Comic Con experience:

Hand sanitizer: You're going to be tired and exhausted by the end of NYCC, and a little hand sanitizer can go a long way in reducing your chances of coming down with a bug, especially if you're using New York City's public transportation.

Sharpies, black and silver: You will run into celebrities and industry icons, so be prepared before the chance to get their autograph slips away.

Extra battery for your smartphone: You'll be relying on your smartphone for a lot — camera, calls, maps, social media — and it will get drained. You might even want to bring two extra batteries.

The power of Twitter: News of a celebrity sighting travels like wildfire at Comic Con. By keeping a close eye on the #NYCC Twitter hashtag, you can increase your chances of finding celebrities as well as cool parties and awesome giveaways.

Finally, wear comfortable shoes and bring both sunscreen and an umbrella, sunglasses, and a poster tube to safely store any posters you score.

