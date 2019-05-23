'Terminator: Dark Fate' First Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

Cinema's favorite silver-suited, metal-booted cybernetic killing machine is back.

The first teaser trailer for the latest installment in the "Terminator" franchise, "Terminator: Dark Fate," has arrived. The title is a reference to a line young John Connor (Edward Furlong) says in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," which itself is something that old John Connor made Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) memorize — that's time travel for you. The quote is "the future's not set. There's no fate but what we make for ourselves," and it suggests that the creation of the conquering AI Skynet and subsequent war with the machines could potentially be avoided.

This is James Cameron's return to the "Terminator" franchise; he has not been involved in the films, other than being credited as creator of the characters, since "Judgment Day," which was released back in 1991.

Related: Machine Dreams: 22 Human-Like Androids from Sci-Fi

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Dark Fate" will be the sixth film in the series, but Cameron has said this will be a direct sequel to "Judgment Day" and will completely disregard the three films in which he wasn't involved: "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," "Terminator Salvation" and "Terminator Genisys."

Some fans have been concerned that Arnold Schwarzenegger, reprising a role he's been playing since 1984, is now in his 70s. However, Cameron explained to The Hollywood Reporter , in September 2017, one way he might get around this fact.

"You don't have to get around it. The beauty of it is: He's a cyborg. And so, the org part is on the outside, meaning organism," he said. "And Reese says it in the first film: 'They sweat. They have bad breath.' Because they were supposed to be infiltration units, so there's this idea that flesh sort of sheaths over a metal endoskeleton. So that would age normally. So, obviously he's one that's been in action and operation for a long time. And that's all I want to say about the actual story part of it."

There was even speculation early on that Schwarzenegger might not be a cyborg in this new movie, but would instead play the role of the human who gave his appearance to the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101.



Joining Schwarzenegger ("True Lies," "The Last Action Hero") as The Terminator is Linda Hamilton ("The Terminator," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day") as Sarah Connor, Mackenzie Davis ("The Martian," "Blade Runner 2049") as Grace, Brett Azar ("Terminator Genisys") as T-800, Natalia Reyes ("2091," "Banished") as Dani Ramos and Gabriel Luna ("Dark/Web," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") as Terminator.

The story was written by Cameron, along with David S. Goyer — who was a writer on all of Christopher Nolan's "Batman" movies as well as the underrated "Dark City" — and Justin Rhodes, who is currently a writer on both the "RoboCop Returns" project and "Green Lantern Corps."

Its director is Tim Miller, who directed the first "Deadpool" movie.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" opens in the U.S. on Nov. 1, 2019.