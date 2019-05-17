'Star Trek' Picard Spinoff Series Gets Official Name and Logo

Make it so. #StarTrekPicard is coming to @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/CozpNKLxpQMay 15, 2019

More information about the new "Star Trek" spinoff series focusing on Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is beginning to find its way to the public. Recently, Alex Kurtzman — showrunner on "Star Trek: Discovery" and executive producer of this new series — said it would be a " psychological character study ," and now we have an official name, a logo and even a few photographs. The official title is "Star Trek: Picard."

The Starfleet logo has been incorporated as the "a" in Picard. There's no word yet on the premiere date, but we know that the first season will have 10 episodes.

The announcement was made as CBS Television held its annual "upfront" presentation for advertisers in New York City, where the company showed off its broadcast network schedule for the coming 2019-2020 season, its slate of new shows for the CBS broadcast network and CBS All Access.

Kate Aurthur, chief Los Angeles correspondent for BuzzFeed News, posted a photograph from the event on Twitter showing the former Starfleet captain in civilian wear and what looks like a familiar 24th-century uniform just behind him. It's interesting to note that this style has been adopted, rather than, say, the uniforms we saw in the movies "Star Trek: First Contact" and "Star Trek: Insurrection."

A teeny look at the #StarTrek #Picard show coming to @CBSAllAccess. #Upfronts pic.twitter.com/1uiUkPi81rMay 15, 2019

Some set photographs have also been leaked online. It's unclear where these first appeared, but NerdNewsToday ran them and they clearly show Picard standing in a courtyard surrounded by people in uniform. Some are suggesting the location seen here is Starfleet Academy, but no one seems to know for sure.

"Star Trek" YouTuber Ketwolski told Space.com that he'd been contacted directly and sent one of those pictures.

CBS and Amazon Studios have announced that the new show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries worldwide. As part of a multiyear deal between the network and Amazon, the show will release episodes on Prime Video within 24 hours of its premiere on CBS All Access and Space in the U.S. and Canada.

This new arrangement won't affect the deal CBS has with Netflix internationally, where every "Star Trek" TV series, including "Star Trek: Discovery," currently resides. With one of the new animated series going exclusively to Nickelodeon , the future seems to feature more streaming subscriptions if "Trek" fans want to keep up with everything.