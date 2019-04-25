New 'Star Trek: Discovery' Comic Book Miniseries Will Go Boldly Into Spock's Past

Good news, "Star Trek: Discovery" fans! As you process last week's weird finale for Season 2 , you'll be able to learn more about Spock's past in an upcoming comic book mini-series from IDW Publishing.

The new three-issue miniseries will be written by writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, and artist Tony Shasteen — the same team that worked on 2018's "Star Trek: Discovery — The Light of Kahless."

Without getting into series spoilers, let's just say that Spock has a lot to think about at the end of Season 2 , particularly with regard to his adopted sister Michael Burnham. The comic book series will follow up with some of the loose ends.

"To be able to follow up on the huge status-quo shift presented in that finale is a dream come true, especially with a team as talented as Kirsten, Mike, and Tony," said editor Chase Marotz in a statement . "In terms of fitting into the broader universe presented in 'Discovery', this new series is perhaps our most essential yet, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what we’ve got in store for them."

Cover art for "Star Trek: Discovery - Aftermath" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW)

While IDW has greenlit the new Trek miniseries, you'll have to beam into your local comic book store (or find one near you at www.comicshoplocator.com ) to inquire how to order the series once its available.

And for those who want to catch up on "Star Trek: Discovery", the series (Seasons 1 and 2) is still available on the streaming service CBS All Access in the United States, on Netflix in 188 countries, and on Bell Media's Space channel and streaming service CraveTV in Canada.