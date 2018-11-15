Ethan Peck, Leonard Nimoy and Every Actor Who Has Played Spock on 'Star Trek'

The Saga of Spock
Ever since we saw the USS Discovery rendezvous with the USS Enterprise in the season one finale of "Star Trek: Discovery," fans have been frantic to find out more.
We have since learned that Capt. Christopher Pike (to be played by Anson Mount) is at the helm of the ship made famous by "Star Trek: The Original Series," and this cosmic encounter is set in the "Star Trek" timeline before the events of the original series episode "The Cage," which means that somewhere on the NCC-1701 is a certain celebrated Vulcan science officer.
With bated breath we waited; who would be cast as Spock? In August, "Discovery" representatives announced that Ethan Peck would appear in the role. Peck will be the ninth actor to have portrayed Spock either on television or in a film — and just in case you can't remember them all, here's the complete list. (Movie and TV credits are via the "Star Trek" fan reference site Memory Alpha and IMDb.)
Leonard Nimoy
- "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1966-1969) … as Mr. Spock
- "Star Trek: The Animated Series" (1973-1974) … as Mr. Spock
- "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — "Unification" parts I & II (1991) … as Ambassador Spock
- "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (1979) … as Mr. Spock
- "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (1982) … as Capt. Spock
- "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock
- "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" (1986) … as Capt. Spock
- "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989) … as Capt. Spock
- "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991) … as Capt. Spock
- "Star Trek" (2009) … as Spock Prime
- "Star Trek: Into Darkness" (2013) … as Spock Prime
Billy Simpson
- "Star Trek: The Animated Series" — "Yesteryear" (1973) … as Young Spock
Carl Steven
- "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 9
Vadia Potenza
- "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 13
Stephen Manley
- "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 17
Joe W. Davis
- "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 25
Jacob Kogan
- "Star Trek" (2009) … as young Spock
Zachary Quinto
- "Star Trek" (2009) … as Mr. Spock
- "Star Trek: Into Darkness" (2013) … as Mr. Spock
- "Star Trek: Beyond" (2016) … as Mr. Spock
Ethan Peck
- "Star Trek: Discovery" (2019) … as Mr. Spock