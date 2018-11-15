Ethan Peck, Leonard Nimoy and Every Actor Who Has Played Spock on 'Star Trek'

The Saga of Spock

Ever since we saw the USS Discovery rendezvous with the USS Enterprise in the season one finale of "Star Trek: Discovery," fans have been frantic to find out more.



We have since learned that Capt. Christopher Pike (to be played by Anson Mount) is at the helm of the ship made famous by "Star Trek: The Original Series," and this cosmic encounter is set in the "Star Trek" timeline before the events of the original series episode "The Cage," which means that somewhere on the NCC-1701 is a certain celebrated Vulcan science officer.



With bated breath we waited; who would be cast as Spock? In August, "Discovery" representatives announced that Ethan Peck would appear in the role. Peck will be the ninth actor to have portrayed Spock either on television or in a film — and just in case you can't remember them all, here's the complete list. (Movie and TV credits are via the "Star Trek" fan reference site Memory Alpha and IMDb.)

Leonard Nimoy

CBS Broadcasting

"Star Trek: The Original Series" (1966-1969) … as Mr. Spock

"Star Trek: The Animated Series" (1973-1974) … as Mr. Spock

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" — "Unification" parts I & II (1991) … as Ambassador Spock

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (1979) … as Mr. Spock

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (1982) … as Capt. Spock

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock

"Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" (1986) … as Capt. Spock

"Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989) … as Capt. Spock

"Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991) … as Capt. Spock

"Star Trek" (2009) … as Spock Prime

"Star Trek: Into Darkness" (2013) … as Spock Prime

Billy Simpson

CBS Broadcasting

"Star Trek: The Animated Series" — "Yesteryear" (1973) … as Young Spock

Carl Steven

Paramount

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 9

Vadia Potenza

Paramount

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 13

Stephen Manley

Paramount

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 17

Joe W. Davis

Paramount

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) … as Spock, age 25

Jacob Kogan

Paramount

"Star Trek" (2009) … as young Spock

Zachary Quinto

Jaimie Trueblood

"Star Trek" (2009) … as Mr. Spock

"Star Trek: Into Darkness" (2013) … as Mr. Spock

"Star Trek: Beyond" (2016) … as Mr. Spock

Ethan Peck

Michael Gibson/CBS