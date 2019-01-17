'Star Trek: Discovery's' Ethan Peck Talks About Filling Spock-Size Boots

The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will beam into your homes via CBS All Access this Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m. EST.

There's a lot to look forward to, including seeing the great USS Enterprise in action; meeting Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn); and seeing mirror universe Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who is now an agent for Section 31, and, of course, Mr. Spock, played by Ethan Peck.

He will be the ninth actor to portray Spock either on television or on film, and just in case you can't remember them all, we've got a complete list here. Consequently, some might say Peck has some pretty big boots to fill.

"Hopefully, I'm building those boots," Peck says with a laugh in an exclusive video interview with Space.com. "This is the Spock before the very first time we've seen Spock, which is ['Star Trek' creator Gene] Roddenberry's and [actor Leonard] Nimoy's Spock in the original series … absolutely I have big boots to fill."

In the new season of "Star Trek: Discovery," it seems that something called the Red Angel is threatening all sentient life in the galaxy, and somehow the son of Sarek is involved.

"It's an insane burden and terrifying but also a hugely exciting challenge and an incredible gift — I feel like I've just won the lottery," Peck says.

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S. and on Netflix in the U.K. "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 1 is available on Blu-ray.

The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will consist of 14 episodes with no midseason break. It will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 17, in the U.S. and Canada, and it will be released in the rest of the world on Friday, Jan. 18.

