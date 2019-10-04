Triple Force Friday: Hasbro Goes Big with 'Star Wars' Figures

Power up your lightsabers, "Star Wars" fans, because Triple Force Friday is here and Hasbro has unveiled an epic haul of new toys, figures and droids from a galaxy far, far away to celebrate "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "The Mandalorian" TV the science fiction franchise as a whole.

Fresh on the heels of Lego's Triple Force Friday "Star Wars" sets, Hasbro has lifted the curtain on a ton of new Black Series action figures and helmets, as well as more figures and interactive toys.

Take a look at the "Star Wars" haul from Hasbro.

Related: Watch Us Build Lego's Epic Millennium Falcon Set!

Skywalker Saga

Star Wars Skywalker Saga 2-Packs

Darth Vader and Stormtrooper $14.99 - Available at Walmart. Note: Han Solo and Leia also available. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Darth Vader closeup. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Skywalker Saga 2-Packs

Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca



$14.99 - Available at Walmart. Note: Han Solo and Leia also available. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Chewbacca close up. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Luke Skywalker closeup. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Vintage Collection

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Rey



$12.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Zorii Bliss



$12.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Sith Trooper $12.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider



From Hasbro: With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, articulated legs, adjustable laser cannons and side-mounted weapons pods, and movable command viewpoint blast shields, this vehicle can be displayed in STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, figure, and accessory.



$79.99 - Available at Best Buy. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter



From Hasbro: "With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION POE DAMERON’S X-WING FIGHTER can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. "



$99.99 - Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter From Hasbro: "Premium deco and design features on this X-wing include landing gear, a hinged cockpit canopy, adjustable wings, and a mini projectile launcher. Details like weathered paintwork and interior cockpit deco make this an impressive collectible display item. " $99.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Black Series

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Supreme Leader Kylo Ren - ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - Offworld Jawa ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. BUY at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - Sith Trooper ($19.99) Available in limited quantities at most major online retailers and HasbroPulse.com. Carbonized Collection version available for $24.99 exclusively at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Second Sister Inquisitor. ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. Carbonized Collection version available for $24.99 exclusively from Gamestop. BUY at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Purge Stormtrooper. ($19.99) Available exclusively at GameStop. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Jannah. ($19.99). Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Cal Kestis. ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Cara Dune. ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Rey and D-0 2-pack. ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch First Order Stormtrooper. ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection - First Order Jet Trooper ($24.99) Available at most major retailers. (exclusively at Walmart). (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch First Order Elite Snowtrooper. ($24.99) Available at most major retailers. Available exclusively at Target.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series - 6-inch Mandalorian. ($19.99) Available at most major retailers. Carbonized Collection version available for $24.99 exclusively at Target. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series

Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Electronic Helmet. $99.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars: The Black Series

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber $299.99 available at moth major retailers.



Buy at Amazon (Image credit: Hasbro)

Hero Series

(Image credit: Hasbro)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Galaxy of Adventures

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch R2-D2, BB-8 & D-O Droid 3 pack From Hasbro: "This 5-inch scale figure 3-pack features iconic STAR WARS droid characters R2-D2, BB-8, and D-O from STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Both of the R2-D2 and D-O figures feature smooth rolling play, so boys and girls can imagine racing into the galactic action to save the day." $14.99 - Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Rey and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren From Hasbro: "Trained in the way of the Jedi Knights by Jedi Master LUKE SKYWALKER, REY hopes to control her growing powers as she tries to help the Resistance defeat the First Order. Taking over as Supreme Leader of the First Order, KYLO REN serves the dark side of the Force even as he continues to struggle against the pull of the light side." $19.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Rey $9.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Kylo Ren $9.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Finn $9.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Darth Vader $9.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Chewbacca $9.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures First Order Treadspeeder and Driver $24.99 - Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Droids!

Star Wars Ultimate D-O Interactive Droid From Hasbro: "Cobbled from odds and ends in the workshop of a droidsmith, D-O is an impressionable little roller that becomes fixated upon BB-8! The ULTIMATE D-O INTERACTIVE DROID lets kids and fans display and play with a replica that has a self-balancing wheel, multiple modes of play, moving head and antennas, and features light-up LED eyes, sound effects, and premium deco inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Drive D-O around using the free downloadable app, or play in one of multiple modes, whether D-O is resting in the included docking station or rolling around on the floor!" $149.99 - Available exclusively at Target and Target.com.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Spark and GO D-O Droid From Hasbro: With the SPARK AND GO D-O DROID, it’s easy to imagine the galactic adventures of the expressive droid and loyal friend to BB-8! Just set the D-O toy down on a flat surface, rev up the droid 3 times, and watch D-O take off into total STAR WARS action! When D-O zooms into action the droid lights up with bright sparks!



$14.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Spark and GO BB-8 Droid From Hasbro: "Just set BB-8 down on a flat surface, rev up the droid 3 times, and watch BB-8 take off into total STAR WARS action! When BB-8 zooms into action the droid lights up with bright sparks!" $14.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Lightsabers, Masks and More

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force Rage Mask From Hasbro: "With sound-controlled Force Rage light FX, the STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN FORCE RAGE MASK makes an amazing gift for young STAR WARS fans. Push a button for sound-activated light FX. When kids speak or shout into the mask, the light FX glows brightly. " $34.99 - Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Scream Saber Electronic Lightsaber



From Hasbro: "The STAR WARS SCREAM SABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER has 3 awesome audio options. Kids can record their own crazy combat noises, activate unexpected STAR WARS sounds, and of course, imagine battles with authentic Lightsaber sound FX. Imagine dueling with a Lightsaber that roars like a Wookiee or sounds like an Ewok! Kids can even record custom FX to make their Lightsaber sound truly out of this galaxy! " $29.99 - Available at most major retailers. Buy at Amazon. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battle Lightsaber From Hasbro: "Download the official LIGHTSABER ACADEMY App, choose from one of five of the best Masters in the galaxy, and begin your journey to become a lightsaber expert! Learn official STAR WARS moves and train and battle with one of 5 legendary Jedi or Sith Masters! Loaded with Smart-Hilt™ technology, your lightsaber connects via Bluetooth and tracks your motion to evaluate and score your moves. The Smart-Hilt™ will track your progress and help you level up in the app. A Kyber Crystal in the hilt lets kids switch between Masters and select their favorite. With two LIGHTSABER ACADEMY lightsabers (each sold separately), you can battle friends head to head and test your skills. Features lights, sounds, character voices, and app connectivity for motion-based gameplay! " Available at Best Buy and Apple Stores. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Star Wars Level 1 Extendable LIghtsabers From Hasbro: "These STAR WARS LEVEL 1 EXTENDABLE LIGHTSABERS, available in red, blue, and green, extend for a duel with a flick of the wrist and light up. Scan included code to access content in the LIGHTSABER ACADEMY app. Each sold separately" $7.99 - Available at most major retailers. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Star Wars Level 1 Extendable LIghtsabers From Hasbro: "These STAR WARS LEVEL 1 EXTENDABLE LIGHTSABERS, available in red, blue, and green, extend for a duel with a flick of the wrist and light up. Scan included code to access content in the LIGHTSABER ACADEMY app. Each sold separately" $7.99 - Available at most major retailers. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Star Wars Level 1 Extendable LIghtsabers From Hasbro: "These STAR WARS LEVEL 1 EXTENDABLE LIGHTSABERS, available in red, blue, and green, extend for a duel with a flick of the wrist and light up. Scan included code to access content in the LIGHTSABER ACADEMY app. Each sold separately" $7.99 - Available at most major retailers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Star Wars Level 2 Extendable LIghtsabers From Hasbro: "These signature STAR WARS LEVEL 2 ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABERS extend with a simple flick of the wrist as you battle like LUKE SKYWALKER, DARTH VADER, REY, OR KYLO REN. Simulated light and sound effects spark the imagination and bring the STAR WARS galaxy to incredible life! Press button to hear character phrases. Scan included code to access training and character content in the LIGHTSABER ACADEMY app." $19.99 - Available at most major retailers. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Star Wars Level 2 Extendable LIghtsabers From Hasbro: "These signature STAR WARS LEVEL 2 ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABERS extend with a simple flick of the wrist as you battle like LUKE SKYWALKER, DARTH VADER, REY, OR KYLO REN. Simulated light and sound effects spark the imagination and bring the STAR WARS galaxy to incredible life! Press button to hear character phrases. Scan included code to access training and character content in the LIGHTSABER ACADEMY app." $19.99 - Available at most major retailers. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Star Wars Level 2 Extendable LIghtsabers From Hasbro: "These signature STAR WARS LEVEL 2 ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABERS extend with a simple flick of the wrist as you battle like LUKE SKYWALKER, DARTH VADER, REY, OR KYLO REN. Simulated light and sound effects spark the imagination and bring the STAR WARS galaxy to incredible life! Press button to hear character phrases. Scan included code to access training and character content in the LIGHTSABER ACADEMY app." $19.99 - Available at most major retailers.

Star Wars Role Play Mask Assortment $9.99 - Each sold separately. Available at most major retailers.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Nerf Sith Trooper Blaster From Hasbro: "Imagine going into battle as one of the SITH TROOPERS with this STAR WARS NERF bolt-action blaster that fires glow-in-the-dark darts! The STAR WARS NERF SITH TROOPER BLASTER features GlowStrike technology that charges the darts to make them glow when fired." $39.99 -Available at most retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Elite Glowstrike Dart Refill From Hasbro: "Stay stocked up and ready for glowing adventures with this refill pack that includes 14 STAR WARS NERF Elite GlowStrike darts. The darts glow when fired from STAR WARS NERF GlowStrike blasters (each sold separately). " $9.99 - Available at most major retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Micro Force

Star Wars Micro Force Advent Calendar From Hasbro: "Count down to the holidays with the STAR WARS MICRO FORCE ADVENT CALENDAR, featuring 24 expressive, small-scale, squishable figures from the STAR WARS Galaxy! With 24 openable windows, kids can reveal 1 MICRO FORCE mini figure a day as they count down the days leading up to the holidays, including 4 exclusive holiday-themed figures." $29.99 - Available at Amazon and other select retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Micro Force Wow! 4-pack From Hasbro: With 16 figures and 4 sticker sheets available, kids can collect all the STAR WARS MICRO FORCE WOW! 4-packs and imagine amazing scenes from a galaxy far, far away!" $7.99 - Available at select retailers. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom and Facebook.