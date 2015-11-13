'Star Wars and the Power of Costume' Exhibition: Gallery

'Star Wars and the Power of Costume' Exhibition

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

A new museum exhibit opening this weekend in New York City features dozens of real costumes from the seven "Star Wars" movies. The exhibit, titled "Rebel, Jedi, Princess, Queen: Star Wars and the Power of Costume," features items from every corner of that galaxy far, far away, from Boba Fett's banged-up armor to many of Queen Amidala's ornate gowns, like those seen here. Click here to read more about the exhibit, which is currently on display at the Discovery Times Square museum.

Jedis & Siths

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

A section of the new exhibit focuses on costumes worn by Jedis and Siths, which demonstrate a blend of functionality and simplicity. The exhibit is curated by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in partnership with the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Chewie & Han

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Some of the most iconic costumes from the "Star Wars" universe are featured at the new exhibit, including the Wookie costume worn by Peter Mayhew, who played Chewie, and Han Solo's simple, Western-inspired getup.

Wookie Sketches

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

In addition to the actual costumes, the exhibit features early drawings of the characters and their clothing, to show how ideas turn into realities. Here, some early sketches of what a Wookie like Chewbacca would look like.

Costumes for Princess Leia and Queen Amidala

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

The exhibit contrasts costumes from the original trilogy and the prequels. Here, costumes worn by Princess Leia (left) and Queen Amidala (right).

Royal Dress

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Visitors to the exhibit get a chance to study some of the franchises' most iconic costumes up close (like Prince Leia's simple, white robe), and see details that aren't always visible in the movies. \

Queen Amidala's Headdress

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Craftsmanship and detail are easy to see in this close-up of a headdress worn by Queen Amidala.

Queen Amidala's Gown

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Queen Amidala's gowns are an incredible display of costume craftsmanship. Early sketches of the gowns, shown next to the physical creations, demonstrate how ideas are turned into reality.

Boba Fett's Armor

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Another classic pillar of the "Star Wars" universe is the outer armor of the bounty hunter Boba Fett. On the right, his costume from the original trilogy. On the left, from the prequels.

Boba Fett's Armor Detail

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

The up-close view lets visitors to the exhibit see details of Boba Fett's armor.

Boba Fett's Armor Detail #2

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Another close-up of Boba Fett's armor.