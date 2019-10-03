Lego Unveils New Star Wars Sets for Triple Force Friday!

Lego has unveiled a batch of new "Star Wars" sets from a galaxy far, far away to celebrate Triple Force Friday for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "The Mandalorian" and classic "Star Wars" scenes.The sets will hit stores Oct. 4, 2019.

Watch out, "Star Wars" fans. Triple Force Friday is nearly upon us and Lego has eight new sets launching on Oct. 4 to celebrate the upcoming releases of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "The Mandalorian" TV series and classic scenes from the science fiction franchise.

The new new sets range from overhauls of iconic ships, like Han Solo's beloved Millennium Falcon, to a truly epic Yoda statue that stands over 16 inches (41 centimeters) tall!

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of our first partnership with Lucasfilm to bring the Star Wars galaxy to life, and together we have engaged millions of fans of all ages in exciting building opportunities," Michael McNally, Lego senior director, brand relations, said in a statement. "As the final chapter of the Skywalker saga nears premiere, we are excited about what it inspires for new building adventures, and to help shepherd more new and familiar stories from a galaxy far, far away to brick form with the launch of our building sets based on The Mandalorian and other classic Star Wars scenes."

Here's a look at the new sets and what to expect in Lego's "Star Wars" galaxy. We'll start with the "Rise of Skywalker" sets, then move on to "The Mandalorian" and classic scenes.

Millennium Falcon

Image 1 of 2 Lego's new Millennium Falcon set from "The Rise of Skywalker" comes with five minifigures. (Image credit: LEGO)

Image 2 of 2 Two smaller droids round out the Falcon's crew. This Millennium Falcon has 1,351 pieces. (Image credit: LEGO)

It's the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. The Millennium Falcon will clearly ride again in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" so it's no surprise that Lego is releasing an updated model for 2019.

This 1,351-piece set comes with seven "Star Wars" characters: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, as well as the droids C-3P0, R2-D2 and the adorable D-0.

"Join Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O, as they travel the galaxy aboard the legendary Millennium Falcon. Like the version from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this one might have seen better days… but it can still do the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs… probably," Lego's description reads.

Lego has released three other Millennium Falcons in recent years: one for "The Force Awakens," another for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and the epic Ultimate Collector's Series Millennium Falcon (the biggest Lego set so far). We grabbed one and it is, indeed, ultimately epic.

This new Millennium Falcon stands 5 inches tall (14 cm), is 17 inches long (44 cm) and 12 inches wide (32 cm). As with past models, its interior includes the iconic Dejarik hologame table (let the Wookie win, please), as well as a galley, hyperdrive area, bunk, navigation computer and chair, couch and smuggling compartments.

The exterior includes top and bottom rotating gun turrets (don't get cocky, kid), 2 spring loaded shooters, a ramp and cockpit that seats two.

The new Millennium Falcon will retail for $159.99.

Resistance A-Wing Starfighter

Image 1 of 2 Lego's new A-Wing Resistance Starfighter comes with minifigures for Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connix. (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 2 The new A-Wing will be available for $29.99. (Image credit: LEGO)



Lego's new A-Wing Resistance Starfighter is a slick new look for 2019, with green and white detailing and two spring-loaded shooters to blast the First Order's fighters to space dust.

The 269-piece set includes minifigures for pilot Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connick, as well as retractable landing gear and an opening cockpit.

It will retail for $29.99.

Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LEGO) A-Wings are good in a space dogfight, but when you need some extra muscle, the Resistance apparently turns to its Y-Wing Starfighter bomber fleet. Lego's new take on the Y-Wing for 2019 sports 578 pieces and five "Star Wars" minifigures: Poe Dameron, the droid D-0, an unnamed astromech droid, pilot Zorii Bliss (with a new helmet mold) and a First Order Snowtrooper. Apparently, Y-Wings may have to rescue Poe after he lost his X-Wing in "The Last Jedi." "Load up for a bombing run with the Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! Fly in under the radar and pull the trigger to help Zorii Bliss release the bombs," Lego's description reads. "Send the First Order Snowtrooper scrambling for cover and then rescue Poe Dameron, D-O and the Astromech Droid." The new Y-Wing is 16 inches long (43 cm), 7 inches wide (19 cm) and stands 2 inches high (7 cm). It will be available for $69.99. Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: LEGO)

Pasaana Speeder Chase

Image 1 of 2 Lego's Pasaana Speeder Chase includes a lightsaber-toting Rey minifigure, BB-8, First Order Jet Trooper and a First Order Treadspeeder Driver. (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 2 Lego's Pasaana Speeder Chase is $39.99. (Image credit: LEGO)



Lego's Pasaana Speeder Chase takes you to yet another desert planet in the "Star Wars" universe where apparently Rey (is she a Jedi, yet) will have to face down the First Order with her trusty droid sidekick BB-8.

With 373 pieces, the Pasaana Speeder Chase is one of the smaller of Lego's eight new "Star Wars" sets, but does hold tantalizing clues of what to expect in "The Rise of Skywalker."

First, it includes three minifigures: Rey in white robes with a lightsaber, a First Order Jet Trooper and a First Order Treadspeeder Driver, hinting at a pursuit on the planet Pasaana.

"Just like the one in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this speeder looks like it hovers, too! But look out, the First Order is in hot pursuit on their treadspeeder – and a Jet Trooper is swooping in from above," Lego's description reads.

The set features a transparent stand to suggest that hovering look mentioned above, and includes rubber track for the Treadspeeder, which seems an appropriate choice for desert planets.

Here's Lego's stats on the two vehicles:

Transport speeder: over 3 inches (10cm) high, 7 inches (19cm) long and 4 inches (11cm) wide.

Treadspeeder: over 1 inch (4cm) high, 5 inches (15cm) long and 2 inches (6cm) wide.

This set will be available for $39.99.

Kylo Ren's Shuttle

Image 1 of 2 The Knights of Ren make an appearance in Lego's new Kylo Ren shuttle! (Image credit: LEGO)

Image 2 of 2 Lego's 2019 Kylo Ren's Shuttle will be available for $119.99. (Image credit: LEGO)

Sleek, black and full of evil, Lego's new Kylo Ren Shuttle is an updated take on Ren's go-to ride while he's out on First Order business. With 1,005 pieces, this set is on the larger end of Lego's Triple Force Friday sets, and appears to be the one he'll use as the new Supreme Leader after taking charge in "The Last Jedi."

"Travel the galaxy with Kylo Ren’s personal shuttle. It has everything the Supreme Leader could ever want, including folding wings and spring-loaded shooters for scaring off those pesky Resistance fighters! There’s also space in the cockpit for his fearsome crew, the Knights of Ren," Lego writes.

Related: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Special Look Breakdown

The new Kylo Ren's Shuttle set comes with six minifigures: Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (of course), General Pryde, a Sith Trooper (can they use the Force?), a First Order Stormtrooper and 2 Knights of Ren. So we'll finally meet these eponymous Knights in "The Rise of Skywalker."

The set also sports foldable wings (which you can do by rotating an engine), twin spring-loaded shooters, a cockpit that seats three, and an access ramp. Kylo Ren has his iconic red lightsaber, while his knights have a mace and axe. The ship is over 13 inches (35cm) high, 8 inches (21cm) long and 19 inches (50cm) wide.

Kylo Ren's Shuttle will be available for $119.99.

AT-ST Raider (The Mandalorian)

Image 1 of 2 The Lego AT-ST from"The Mandalorian" includes four minifigures, but The Mandalorian is the star, or course. (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 2 A close-up of the "The Mandalorian" minifigures. (Image credit: LEGO)

"The Mandalorian" may be one of the most anticipated additions to the "Star Wars" universe, so it's no surprise Lego has a set to ride that popularity wave for the new Disney Plus TV series.

Called the AT-ST Raider, this set is a mid-range 540 pieces and includes four Lego minifigures from the new series: The Mandalorian (as expected), Cara Dune and two Klatoonian Raider minifigures. I'm betting the AT-ST belongs to those raiders.

The AT-ST stands 9 inches (25 cm) tall, and is a boxy 5 inches (15 cm) wide and long. It has poseable, jointed legs, a wheel-activated turret that turns, an opening canopy and decorative elements to give it that "gently used" walker look.

The Mandalorian set will be available for $49.99.

Death Star Cannon

Image 1 of 2 Lego's Death Star Cannon set lets you reenact a scene from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" with Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Image credit: LEGO)

Image 2 of 2 The Death Star Gunner and Obi-Wan Kenobi minifigures up close. (Image credit: LEGO)

Lego's new Death Star Cannon set offers a blast from the "Star Wars" past, harking back to that time Obi-Wan Kenobi snuck aboard the Death Star to take down the tractor beam so the Millennium Falcon could escape in "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope."

"Join Obi-Wan Kenobi on a perilous mission aboard the mighty Death Star. Sneak him past the Death Star Gunner and help him disable the tractor beam before he’s spotted. Then help the Jedi hero defeat the gunner before he can fire the powerful laser cannon," Lego's description reads.

This 159-piece set is the most affordable of the Lego's Triple Force Friday kits, coming in at an cool $19.99.

It includes minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Death Star Gunner, as well as a spring-loaded cannon shooter and tractor beam control tower (iconic "beeooow" sound of the powering down tractor beam not included).

This set is more scene than vehicle, measuring over 3 inches (9cm) high, 6 inches (16cm) wide and 4 inches (11cm) deep.

Related: Could We Build a Real-Life Death Star?

Yoda!

Image 1 of 2 Build your own Yoda with Lego's new 2019 display set from "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones." (Image credit: LEGO)

Image 2 of 2 Lego's new Yoda build for 2019 stands 16 inches tall, includes a minifigure Yoda and retails for $99.99. (Image credit: LEGO)



Dignified, this Lego set is.

Lego rounds out its Triple Force Friday sets with a truly epic Yoda build that, like "The Last Jedi" Porg and BB-8 from "The Force Awakens," will let you assemble a hero of the Resistance. (Well, porgs are adorable, if not heroic.)

With a whopping 1,771 pieces, this new Yoda set recreates the iconic green Jedi from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," complete with lightsaber, posable head, eyebrows and fingers and toes. The model stands over 16 inches (41 cm) tall.

"He might be made of Lego bricks, but with his powerful Lightsaber this large Lego Yoda figure is a force to be reckoned with. Move his head, eyebrows, fingers and toes to strike the perfect Jedi Master pose!" Lego writes.

If a giant Lego Yoda isn't enough, this set also includes a minifigure size Yoda and lightsaber, too.

Lego Yoda will be available for $99.99, making a bit less that Kylo Ren's Shuttle and well below the Millennium Falcon, despite the higher part count.

So there you have it, Lego's eight new "Star Wars" Triple Force Friday. Let us know which one you're most excited for on Twitter and Facebook and may the Force be with you.

