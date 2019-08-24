Watch the First Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian'

Disney has unveiled the first widely released trailer for its much-anticipated live-action "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" and it is chock full of action from a galaxy far, far away,

The trailer, which Disney unveiled late Friday (Aug. 23) at its D23 event in Anaheim, California, is marks the first glimpse for the general public and the next entry into the "Star Wars" universe. Back in April, gathered crowds at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago (SWCC) got an early glimpse of footage from the eagerly awaited show, but the new trailer is very first time any footage has been available for everyone else.

"The Mandalorian" is set about five years after "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and before the events of "The Force Awakens." (Image credit: Disney)

Based on what's been officially published on social media and recently described at SWCC, "The Mandalorian" is about a lone gunfighter on the outer reaches of the galaxy, away from the New Republic. The series is set approximately five years after "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and some time before the events of "The Force Awakens."



With the destruction of the Death Star above the forest moon of Endor and the recent fall of the Empire, the "Galaxy Far, Far Away" will likely be a galactic wild west in which a young New Republic grapples with its growing pains.

Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk appeared on stage to talk about the new "Rogue One" spin-off series. Although they weren't allowed to disclose the name of the series ... and in fact didn’t really give any clues away, aside from the fact that principal photography would start next year in London.

Then Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who directed a couple of episodes of “The Mandalorian,” appeared on stage and spoke about how excited they were to be working on this chapter of the "Star Wars" saga. At which point the main cast came on stage and then the trailer was shown.

A new poster for the show was also shown off, plus it was announced at D23 that Ming-Na Wen ("Stargate Universe," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") will be joining the cast of "The Mandalorian."

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series, only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/4v0GFbic4OAugust 23, 2019

Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones") plays the title character, and is joined by an impressive cast. Notable actors we'll see include Gina Carano ("Deadpool"), Carl Weathers ("Predator"), Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul"), Emily Swallow ("Supernatural"), Bill Burr ("Breaking Bad"), Omid Abtahi ("Better Call Saul"), Werner Herzog ("Jack Reacher") and Nick Nolte ("Tropic Thunder").

Also announced was that the next season of "The Clone Wars" will premiere in February 2020 on the new streaming channel. Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an untitled series for Disney+, which will begin shooting next year.

Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12 in the U.S. A monthly subscription will be available for $6.99; annual subscriptions will cost $69.99.