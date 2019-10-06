Netflix's 'Lost in Space' Season 2 Launch Date, Trailer Revealed at NYCC

NEW YORK — Watch out, Will Robinson, there's more danger ahead with Netflix's "Lost in Space" reboot, which returns for Season 2 on Dec. 24, the streaming company announced Friday (Oct. 5).

Netflix announced the new season, dubbed "Lost in Space 2," here at New York Comic Con 2019, debuting a haunting new trailer that shows our favorite Space Family Robinson in peril. This time, the Robins are stuck on an ocean planet as they search for their lost Robot pal. The trailer, called "Have You Seen My Robot," includes stylized version of the tune "What a Wonderful World" plays through flashes of cosmic scenes.

"I know he's out there somewhere," says young Will Robinson (portrayed by Maxwell Jenkins), who befriended the Robot in season one. And so, the hunt is on.

The search for Robot is on in "Lost in Space 2," which launches back on to Netflix on Dec. 24, 2019. (Image credit: Netflix)

An official synopsis hints are more out of this world action.

"There's more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists," reads a Netflix overview. "But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe ... survival is a Robinson specialty after all."

Spoiler alert for "Lost in Space" season one (but really, you've had a year).

Netflix's "Lost in Space" is a 21st-century reboot of the iconic 1960s science fiction show that chronicles the adventures of a family of astronauts lost in space. In the original series, the family worked to find their way home despite the antics of a sometimes nefarious stowaway (Dr. Smith, portrayed by Jonathan Harris).

In Netflix's update, the Robinson family is still a tight unit: the soldier dad, scientist-commander mom, with children Judy, Penny and Will rounding out the team. Parker Posey portrays the new Dr. Smith, while the Robot appears to be part of an alien race of synthetic creatures. The family got lost when their colony ship, the Resolute, was attacked while en route to a colony in the Alpha Centauri system.

Lost in space with kids and spacesuits. Netflix's "Lost in Space 2" returns on Dec. 24. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's "Lost in Space" stars Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, an aerospace engineer and mission commander; Toby Stephens as John Robinson, husband and former Navy SEAL; Jenkins as young Will; Mina Sundwall as Will's older sister Penny; Taylor Russell as the eldest Robinson child Judy; Ignacio Serricchio as dashing pilot/mechanic Don West; Posey as "Dr. Smith" (revealed as June Harris in season one); and Brian Steele as the Robot.

"Lost in Space 2" debuts on Netflix on Dec. 24.

