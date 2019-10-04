New York Comic Con 2019: Amazing Space Cosplay Photos!

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty) Cosplayers dressed as Spock and Lieutenant Elise McKennah of "Star Trek" ride the escalator at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, on Oct. 3 — the first day of New York Comic Con 2019.

Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock) "Star Wars" cosplayers dressed as Rey, Kylo Ren and Qui-Gon Jinn pose for a photo on the first day of New York Comic Con.

Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty) Cosplayers dressed as Princess Leia, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi attend New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2019 in New York City.

Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty) Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia were spotted in the New York City subway on their way to New York Comic Con on Oct. 3, 2019.

Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock) Two different versions of Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies pose for a photo in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, on the first day of New York Comic Con.

Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty) This cosplayer didn't dress up as a character, but a building — Disney's Spaceship Earth at the Epcot Center in Florida's Disney World!

Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty) A cosplayer dressed as Luke Skywalker shows off his green lightsaber at New York Comic Con.



Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty) A guest takes a cell phone picture of a J11 rover and a spacesuit on display at New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2019.

Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock) New York Comic Con attendees dressed as characters from "Guardians of the Galaxy" pose for a photo at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2019.