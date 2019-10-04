Trending

New York Comic Con 2019: Amazing Space Cosplay Photos!

Check out these photos of some of the most incredible space costumes at New York Comic Con 2019.

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty)

Cosplayers dressed as Spock and Lieutenant Elise McKennah of "Star Trek" ride the escalator at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, on Oct. 3 — the first day of New York Comic Con 2019.

(Image credit: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock)

"Star Wars" cosplayers dressed as Rey, Kylo Ren and Qui-Gon Jinn pose for a photo on the first day of New York Comic Con.

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty)

Cosplayers dressed as Princess Leia, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi attend New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2019 in New York City.

(Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty)

Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia were spotted in the New York City subway on their way to New York Comic Con on Oct. 3, 2019.

(Image credit: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock)

Two different versions of Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies pose for a photo in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, on the first day of New York Comic Con.

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty)

This cosplayer didn't dress up as a character, but a building — Disney's Spaceship Earth at the Epcot Center in Florida's Disney World! 

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty)

A cosplayer dressed as Luke Skywalker shows off his green lightsaber at New York Comic Con.

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty)

A guest takes a cell phone picture of a J11 rover and a spacesuit on display at New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2019.

(Image credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

New York Comic Con attendees dressed as characters from "Guardians of the Galaxy" pose for a photo at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2019.

(Image credit: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Dressed as Aayla Secura from "Star Wars," Caleste Joharis of New York poses in costume at New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, on Oct. 3, 2019. 

