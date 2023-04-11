Revisit a classic 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic arc with 'Annihilation: Conquest' novel

Brace yourself for a generous glut of "Guardians."

We're just a month away from the third and final installment of director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie trilogy and only one week from the launch of Marvel Comics' new "Guardians of the Galaxy" ongoing series by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly ("Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty") with artist Kev Walker and its pivotal Grootfall story arc.

Now, to add to the interstellar mayhem and space opera adventures, Titan Books and Penguin Random House are preparing to release a new "Guardians of the Galaxy" book titled "Annihilation: Conquest" on June 27, 2023.

Written by author Brendan Deneen, this 304-page hardback is a detailed novelization of the classic "Annihilation: Conquest" event series, which was a 2007–2008 Marvel Comics crossover storyline overseen and composed by award-winning writers Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, and a direct sequel to the "Annihilation" arc that spanned 2005-2007. Arranged in four miniseries, the plotlines centered around the early formation of our cosmic crusaders forging an alliance to defend the universe against the Phalanx, now led by the antagonistic android Ultron.

This new novel of the Marvel Universe allows fans to revisit that historic comic book run in an expanded format that acts as an ideal companion to Marvel’s newest flagship "Guardians of the Galaxy" comic series landing this month and an appetizing dessert after digesting this spring's $250 million blockbuster feature film.

Here's the official synopsis of the book:

The Kree Empire is knocked back on its heels when the Phalanx, a cybernetic race that converts hosts using a techno-organic virus, seizes control of Hala, the Kree homeworld. The person who accidentally brought the Phalanx right to the heart of the Kree Empire? Peter Quill, otherwise known as Star-Lord.

The remnants of the Kree are in utter disarray, their massive technologically advanced fleets totally susceptible to Phalanx control. Eager to make up for his genuine mistake (and without much choice), Star-Lord and a rag-tag team (Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis) are drafted into service to help turn the tide. Can a small group of poorly equipped mercenaries and misfits defeat the Phalanx before they consume the known universe?

Outgunned and outmatched, the Guardians of the Galaxy race to find anything or anyone who could hold the secret to stopping the Phalanx, a quest that will take them to the fringes of intergalactic civilization, and a shocking foe at the heart of the threat.

Many plot elements and characters in "Annihilation" and "Annihilation: Conquest" were used as inspiration for director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie from 2014 and future comics featuring the spacefaring team lineup that we're most familiar with today.

Titan Books' "Guardians of the Galaxy - Annihilation: Conquest (opens in new tab)" arrives June 27, 2023.

