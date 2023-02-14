Super Bowl trailer offers another peek at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Fans should be starting to fuel up for the final "Guardians of the Galaxy" film when it enters our solar system this spring showcasing the intergalactic gang’s rowdy brand of sci-fi misadventure.

This upcoming third entry in the trilogy from Marvel Studios will again be directed by James Gunn. From previous teasers, the stakes are greater this time around, the emotions more raw, and the humor still barbed with clever sarcasm. Since their first appearance on the big screen back in 2014, the "Guardians" have been one of the absolute highpoints of the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Gunn's capable guidance.

During Sunday's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Marvel launched a fresh trailer that perfectly presents the honest themes and quirky tone that exemplifies this ragtag family of heroes, with Rainbow’s 1979 anthem "Since You’ve Been Gone" acting as the preview's soundtrack.

Scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Lemme tell you something. I'm Star-Lord," Chris Pratt declares in the bittersweet sneak peek video. "I formed the Guardians. Met a girl, fell in love. That girl died. But then she came back … And she came back a total d*ck."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" stars Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel.

Marvel Studios has kept the lid on specific details of the storyline, but in this new trailer we can see Star-Lord struggling with lost love as Gamora returns in altered form with no memory of their past romance, Rocket Raccoon's origin story fleshed out as a hybrid test subject, the high-flying introduction of golden-haired Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and the team's epic clash with the mighty High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who dreams of creating the perfect society at any cost.

Stay tuned until the hilarious post-trailer exchange between Star-Lord and Nebula for a fun Valentine’s Day treat!

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" streaks into theaters for a farewell trip around the cosmos on May 5, 2023.

