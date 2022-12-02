'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer gathers the gang for another epic space mission

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back.

With Thanksgiving leftovers gone and the Christmas season fast approaching, it's high time for a full helping of Marvel's wisecracking cosmic crusaders with the release of the first trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", all synched up to Spacehog's '90s emo anthem "In The Meantime."

Sure, we saw the rowdy outer space gang in action briefly in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and currently on Disney+ with the recent arrival of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," but those were just tantalizing appetizers for director James Gunn's third installment of the series coming to theaters May 5, 2023.

This new Marvel/Disney trailer unleashed during Brazil Comic Con on Thursday (Dec. 1) showcases Star Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the return of Gamora, or at least a version of her, who was last seen in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" with her fate uncertain at the time. This Gamora, who's been joined up with the Ravagers for a while, is a bit more rough around the edges.

It's been five years since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's" solo offering landed in 2017 and we're much in need of an extended adventure with the boisterous bunch

James Gunn returns here as both writer and director, and from the looks of this initial preview, that wacky humorous tone we've come to expect is nicely balanced with an unexpected rush of emotion that might require a tissue or two. Plus they're sporting their slick new blue leather uniforms!

With most of the plotline still under wraps, it appears that we're headed for an exploration of Rocket's tortured past as a cybernetic test subject, Peter Quill's attempt to rekindle romance with a very different Gamora, the High Evolutionary's hybrid genetic experimentations — and Adam Warlock making his first official appearance portrayed by Will Poulter ("The Maze Runner"). We are Groot!

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" blasts into our orbit on May 5, 2023.

