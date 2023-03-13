'Guardians of the Galaxy #1' blasts off with brash new trailer and variant covers

Marvel's dysfunctional gang of rowdy space heroes is back for even more intergalactic action.

Spring flowers won't be the only thing popping up after this prolonged winter fades, as Marvel Comics is primed to plant a brand new "Guardians of the Galaxy" odyssey in our laps when the premiere issue of this new comic series arrives on April 12, 2023. Check out the fresh comic book trailer above!

One month before director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" invades theaters in May, Marvel will gift avid fans this ongoing cosmic adventure series that strikes deep into the heart of our favorite interstellar squad.

Written by Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly ("Star Trek," "Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty") and fortified with stirring artwork from illustrator Kev Walker ("Predator"), ace colorist Matt Hollingsworth ("Tokyo Ghost," "Wytches"), and main cover artist Marco Checchetto ("Daredevil," "Star Wars"), "Guardians of the Galaxy" is being branded as essential reading for followers of these beloved sci-fi luminaries.

"These characters have been psychedelic super heroes, lovable smugglers, and cosmic war fighters who are living under constant chaos. This was a chance to take them somewhere completely different," Lanzing told CBR in a recent interview (opens in new tab). "So, the Western became a way for us to say that the tone of this book is going to be different from the 'Guardians' books that you're familiar with, and it allows us to get a little crazier."

Here's Marvel's official synopsis:

"Guardians of the Galaxy #1" introduces an overwhelming new cosmic threat to the Marvel Universe, one that emerged from the very heart of the team: Grootfall. This mysterious phenomenon will push Marvel's beloved team of intergalactic super heroes to the Manifold Territories: an uncharted, lawless area of Marvel space filled with never-before-visited planets and undiscovered alien species.

The Guardians have been brought to their lowest depths and their found family is fractured like never before. Tying to outrun their tragedy, the Guardians rise as the Folds' only chance at salvation. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven?

This rousing new teaser reveals the subtle makeover given to the team that includes Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula and Mantis while letting readers absorb the dark galaxy-twisting force they're being confronted with.

"I think fans can also get excited about the structure of our run," Kelly added (opens in new tab). "Initially, we're popping off five individual issues. This is the story of every week coming to a new town and discovering the trauma, drama, and pain, then engaging with that and not necessarily resolving it in the best of ways, but stepping into it in their own way and then coming out the other side."

Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy #1" blasts into comic shops and online retailers on April 12, 2023 with variant covers by Derrick Chew, Aaron Kuder, Kael Ngu, and Scottie Young.