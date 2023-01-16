Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot finally gets an origin story in new Marvel Comics series

That loveable Floral colossus with the limited vocabulary known as Groot is an indelible part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was first seen in Marvel Comics' "Tales To Astonish #13" in 1960 as a highly evolved tree creature from Planet X.

Created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby, the original Groot has popped up in numerous comics and miniseries prior to his cinematic team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Sure, we've learned about pieces of his life but we've never had a full-blown origin story to dissect.

Now, Marvel Comics is rectifying that oversight by delving into Groot's backstory with a new prequel series this spring that chronicles the sentient being’s rise to the heroic character who gave his life to save his family in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" film.

Cover from "Tales to Astonish #13" which featured Groot's first appearacne. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This new "Groot" title is timed to coincide with the upcoming release of the epic "Grootfall" story arc in the rebooted "Guardians of the Galaxy" series from Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Kev Walker, and acts as a primer for that event series also arriving in April. These explorations of Groot’s early life should help tide fans over until director James Gunn' s "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters in May.

"Groot #1" strikes Earth in April and is written by Dan Abnett, whose acclaimed run with Andy Lanning on Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" comic series redefined the superhero team and the spacier side of the Marvel Universe from 2008-2010. Providing the artwork for this special project is illustrator Damian Couceiro ("Ghost Rider: Return Of Vengeance," "X-Force").

"I'm thrilled to be working along with Dan on this origin story of Groot!" Couceiro said in a Marvel press release. "Groot is a super fun character to work with, he's cute but also brave and a warrior so there is a lot to play with, and Dan came up with a crazy epic story full of action and fun that I think readers will enjoy a lot!"

Cover art from "Groot" #1 from Marvel Comics. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The plotline promises to transport readers to the mysterious Planet X for a closer examination of Groot's early years to unveil secrets regarding his home world and exotic species. While traversing the spaceways we'll witness encounters with Captain Marvel as well as a strange meeting with an ancestor of one of his Guardian friends.

"I am Groot!," Abnett added. "No, that's not right ... I am delighted to be back with Groot for this series that will explore his early life and adventures, reveal some secrets of his home and his people, introduce some fantastic new characters, reveal a couple of big secrets ... and also guest star some VERY unexpected Marvel characters. So it's back to the future for a blast from the past.... no, that's not right either ... If you like Marvel Cosmic, you're going to LOVE this."

Marvel Comics' "Groot #1" will be released sometime in April.