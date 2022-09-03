Get 25% off a Gskyer refractor telescope, ideal for kids and beginners

If you're looking for an affordable telescope to get into stargazing or for a budding astronomer, then 25% off a Gskyer refractor telescope could just be what you're after.

The 25% discount (opens in new tab) is a near $80 ($78.80) saving on a refractor telescope that's already a lot more affordable compared to some scopes on the market. It's worth noting that because stock is low, you'll have to act quickly if you want to bag a bargain. If you want to do more research, you can always check out our budget telescopes under $500 and best telescopes for beginners round-ups for other great deals and similar telescopes.

This refractor telescope is ideal for those without much stargazing experience due to its easy-to-use design and no-tool set up. It also comes with a range of accessories to maximize your experience. We've also got guides for the best telescope deals and the best telescopes on the market, which you can check out if you like this deal but it isn't quite for you.

(opens in new tab) Gskyer 600x90mm Refractor Telescope $319.99 now $241.19 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 25% (nearly $80) on a refractor telescope perfectly suited for beginners. It features a 600mm focal length and a 90mm aperture as well as a host of accessories including three eyepieces, an adjustable tripod, a finderscope and a 3x Barlow lens. Note: Stock is running low so you'll have to act fast if you want to bag a bargain.

So what is it exactly that makes this telescope and therefore this deal worth getting? What about the specs... Well, while this Gskyer refractor telescope may not compare to the power and sophistication of some models on the market worth thousands, it does feature decent optics, an easy-to-use design, accessories to enhance your experience and is one of the more affordable telescopes on the market.

A 600mm focal length and 90mm aperture means deep sky objects won't be entirely visible but nearby star clusters and celestial objects like the moon will be. Coated lenses mean the views are decent too — plus the tripod is adjustable meaning you can figure out the right height and angle for you on each stargazing experience.

A number of accessories are included like three eyepieces (5mm, 10mm and 25mm), a finderscope, an adjustable tripod, one 3x Barlow lens and 12-month free support and customer service. All of this coming with a near-$80 dollar discount (opens in new tab) means if you are looking for a telescope for yourself or someone else wanting to get into stargazing, and you want a discount — this could be the discount for you.

