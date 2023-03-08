Last full moon of winter worms its way into stunning photos from around the world

By Daisy Dobrijevic
published

The Worm Moon marks the last full moon of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The full moon sets in the lower left of the image behind the village with the Rocca Calascio fortress perched on top of the hill on the right. The sky is a hazy pink/purple in color.
The full moon setting behind Rocca Calascio castle and village in Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

March's full moon also known as the "Worm Moon" peaked on Mar. 7 and thrilled skywatchers worldwide. 

A full moon occurs whenever the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. The next full moon will be on Thursday, April 6, at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT), and is known as the "Pink Moon."

From Italian fortresses to San Fransico's Golden Gate Bridge, we take a look at some of the best March full moon photographs captured around the world.

Related: Night sky, March 2023: What you can see tonight [maps] 

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

A Celestron telescope on a white background

(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope to see the features of the full moon up close? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 (opens in new tab) as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide. Don't forget a moon filter!

The name "Worm Moon" is thought to relate to the emergence of earthworms from the thawing soils. 

March's full moon has several other alternative names, including the Full Crow Moon, the Full Crust Moon and the Full Sap Moon.

The names for many of the full moons throughout the year are related to seasonal happenings in in the months in which they occur, such December's Cold Moon named for winter's low temperatures. March's full moon has what is perhaps one of the more unusual names from the catalog of full moon titles. 

The full moon rises behind the Castel del Monte in Andria, Italy.  (Image credit: Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

Fancy taking a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture, whether it be exploring the lunar seas, the moon's mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket its landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide.  

A moody scene as March's full moon shines behind the clouds in this image captured above L'Aquila, Italy.   (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the next full moon, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight on your own. 

High above the city lights, the full moon shines despite the cloudy skies. Here it sits behind the One World Trade Center in New York City.   (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

The full moon shines above the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco.  (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

Skywatchers also turned to Twitter to share some of their spectacular shots of the Worm Moon. 

See more
See more
See more
See more

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Worm Moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com. 

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and Facebook (opens in new tab).  

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Writer

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 as a reference writer having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K.