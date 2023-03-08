Last full moon of winter worms its way into stunning photos from around the world

The full moon setting behind Rocca Calascio castle and village in Italy.

March's full moon also known as the "Worm Moon" peaked on Mar. 7 and thrilled skywatchers worldwide.

A full moon occurs whenever the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun . The next full moon will be on Thursday, April 6, at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT), and is known as the "Pink Moon."

From Italian fortresses to San Fransico's Golden Gate Bridge, we take a look at some of the best March full moon photographs captured around the world.

The name "Worm Moon" is thought to relate to the emergence of earthworms from the thawing soils.

March's full moon has several other alternative names, including the Full Crow Moon, the Full Crust Moon and the Full Sap Moon.

The names for many of the full moons throughout the year are related to seasonal happenings in in the months in which they occur, such December's Cold Moon named for winter's low temperatures. March's full moon has what is perhaps one of the more unusual names from the catalog of full moon titles.

The full moon rises behind the Castel del Monte in Andria, Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fancy taking a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture, whether it be exploring the lunar seas, the moon's mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket its landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

A moody scene as March's full moon shines behind the clouds in this image captured above L'Aquila, Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

High above the city lights, the full moon shines despite the cloudy skies. Here it sits behind the One World Trade Center in New York City. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The full moon shines above the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Skywatchers also turned to Twitter to share some of their spectacular shots of the Worm Moon.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Worm Moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.