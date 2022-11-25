Finish the fight with this Black Friday Nerf Halo MA40 blaster deal

This Black Friday Nerf deal can get you the Nerf version of Master Chief’s iconic MA40 for almost half off.

In the landscape of first-person shooter games, there are few that are quite as iconic as Halo. The Microsoft juggernaut has sold millions of copies, with protagonist Master Chief among the most recognizable characters in all of gaming.

The Nerf Halo MA40 is available for just $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – a $24 drop from the usual price of $54.99. Much of the Halo games’ popularity is down to the great feeling gunplay and iconic weapon designs, and now you can wield the MA40 rifle from the game in real-life... sort of.

(opens in new tab) Nerf Halo MA40 - was $55.99 , now $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Nerf Halo weapon is one of the best Nerf guns available today, and is reduced significantly thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

This Nerf blaster, (opens in new tab) ideal for fans of Halo or those that just enjoy great Nerf releases, is motorized to simulate the automatic fire of the in-game gun – and requires 4 C batteries to help power it. It has a clip capacity of 10, and a slick reloading action that lets you swap the clip just like chief himself.

In terms of the weapon’s look, it certainly has the same outline as the classic weapon that was first introduced in the first Halo game, albeit in much more kid-appropriate (and Nerf-style) colors than the usual gunmetal.

If you want to feel like you’re stepping out of the escape pod onto the first Halo ring, this is the closest you can get, and there’s even an option to adjust the scope with additional Nerf options, plus an in-game weapon skin to unlock in Halo Infinite, the franchise’s latest entry.

In our best Nerf guns buying guide, we awarded the Nerf Halo MA40 Motorized Dart Blaster a four-out-of-five star rating, noting “customers have been impressed with the looks of this nerf gun, whether they’re Halo fans are not, and particularly love the power and performance of the Nerf Halo MA40 dart blaster.”

If you're a Halo fan, you should also check out the 50% off Paramount Plus deal that's live at the moment too. As we explain in our how to watch the Halo TV series guide, Paramount Plus is the home of the Halo TV show and the only place you can watch it in most countries.

(opens in new tab) One year of Paramount Plus - was $49.99/year now $24.99/year (opens in new tab).



50% off: Watch the Halo series on Paramount Plus for half the price. The Essential plan is now $24.99, or if you want uninterrupted streaming you can go for the Premium plan for just $49.99.