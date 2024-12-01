Star Wars: Hunters is coming to PC in early 2025

Earlier this year, we reported on Star Wars: Hunters finally launching on the Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS after a longer-than-anticipated period of closed beta tests. It looks like it was a big success for Disney, Lucasfilm Games, and Zynga, which explains why it's now making the jump to PC.

The Star Wars: Hunters PC launch announcement arrived on November 26 via Star Wars' official website and the game's social media accounts , where it was revealed that Zynga is currently targeting a late January early access launch on Steam. More specifically, Star Wars: Hunters will be launching on January 27 if plans don't change. Before that, however, fans and more casual gamers alike can try to get into two different playtests that will happen in mid-December and mid-January. To request access, simply visit the Star Wars: Hunters Steam page .

While Zynga's player-versus-player arena shooter isn't among the best Star Wars games of all time , it's gained quite the following, as it's the only current online Star Wars game out there. The 'hero-based shooter' space has also been a bit of a goldmine in recent times, and with the Star Wars timeline and galaxy being so rich in alien species and all sorts of colorful factions, it was only a matter of time before the powers that be at Disney and Lucasfilm Games acted on it.

Before we dive into the PC-specific features, make sure to watch the brief announcement trailer below:

Star Wars: Hunters™ | PC Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

PC players can expect visual improvements with "higher resolution textures and shadows, as well as higher rendering quality and high detail PC layer in select battlefields" on top of high framerate support (up to 300 FPS) and up to 4K resolution. Easy Anti-Cheat is included as well to ensure fair play. As for control options, you'll be able to jump into the arena with either a controller or a keyboard and mouse. Moreover, cross-play and cross-progression will be supported to ensure seamless play and unlocks across all platforms.

Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play game supported by optional microtransactions for cosmetics and extra items. So far, it's had four seasons full of new maps, original heroes from all over the galaxy, and new cosmetics. New content is expected to arrive in late January alongside the PC launch, so it definitely seems that Lucasfilm Games and Zynga are just getting started with this one.

Looking to learn more about what the future holds for Star Wars video games? Check out our up-to-date list with all the confirmed upcoming Star Wars games . Also, don't forget that Skeleton Crew , the latest Star Wars show for Disney Plus, premieres with two episodes on December 2.