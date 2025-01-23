How to watch 'Star Trek: Section 31': Stream the new spy movie online and from anywhere
Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) was one of the best things about "Star Trek: Discovery" and now she's headlining her very own film. This guide explains how to watch "Star Trek: Section 31" wherever you are in the Alpha Quadrant.
• Date: Streaming from Friday, January 24, 2025
• US, UK and Australia: Watch on Paramount Plus
• Away from home: Use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual service from anywhere
Last time we saw the former Emperor of the Terran Empire (full title: her most Imperial Majesty, Mother of the Fatherland, Overlord of Vulcan, Dominus of Qo’noS, Regina Andor), the Guardian of Forever had sent her back in time from the distant future of the 32nd century.
In the meantime, Yeoh has won herself an Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", while Georgiou has been running a nightclub way beyond Federation space. That's where we find the reformed tyrant when Section 31 — Starfleet's morally flexible spy branch — knocks on her door, looking to recruit her for a top-secret mission that could shape the future of the entire Federation.
The first-ever made-for-TV "Trek" movie beams onto Paramount Plus from Friday, January 24. Here's how to watch "Star Trek: Section 31" from anywhere.
How to watch 'Star Trek: Section 31' in the US, UK and Australia
"Star Trek: Section 31" is a Paramount Plus Original Movie. As such it will be available to watch on Paramount Plus in the US, UK, and Australia from Friday, January 24, 2025.
Paramount Plus prices start from $7.99/month in the US, £4.99/month in the U.K, and $6.99 (AUD)/month in Australia.
You can also get a seven-day free trial.
Paramount Plus is the ideal destination for "Star Trek" fans, as you can boldly go through a vast range of movies and TV shows from the final frontier — all the way from the Original Series through to "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks". Other sci-fi offerings include "Halo" and the "Transformers" movies, while — if "Section 31" has got you in the mood for more espionage action — you can also enjoy Tom Cruise saving the world in the "Mission: Impossible" series.
Travelling away from home right now? You can always use a VPN to access Paramount Plus from wherever you are. More on that below...
How to watch 'Star Trek: Section 31' from anywhere
If you’re exploring strange new worlds right now — or simply travelling overseas — you can still watch "Star Trek: Section 31" as if you were back at home. Geoblocking restrictions mean that your usual streaming service might not work away from your home country, but a VPN can solve that problem...
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as you would at home...
'Star Trek: Section 31' official trailer
Get an advance mission briefing with the "Star Trek: Section 31" trailer...
'Star Trek: Section 31': FAQs
What's the plot for "Star Trek: Section 31"?
Having returned from the distant future of the 32nd century in "Star Trek: Discovery", former Terran Empire ruler Philippa Georgiou is running a nightclub beyond the jurisdiction of the Federation. Then she's recruited by top-secret Starfleet intelligence agency Section 31 for a mission that could have ramifications for the entire Federation — as well as forcing her to face up to the sins of her past.
Who are the writer and director of "Star Trek: Section 31"?
Craig Sweeny, a veteran of the "Star Trek: Discovery" writers' room, is the screenwriter for "Star Trek: Section 31". Regular "Discovery" director Olatunde Osunsanmi calls the shots.
Who's in the cast for "Star Trek: Section 31"?
Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Philippa Georgiou, former ruler of the Terran Empire in the Mirror Universe.
She's joined by:
- Omari Hardwick as strategic mastermind Alok Sahar
- Sam Richardson as shapeshifter Quasi, a member of the same Chameloid species as Martia in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country"
- Robert Kazinsky as Zeph, a Section 31 agent in a powerful mechanical suit
- Kacey Rohl as Lt Rachel Garrett, Starfleet representative and future captain of the USS Enterprise-C in classic "The Next Generation" episode "Yesterday's Enterprise"
- Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz, a Vulcan (or possibly Romulan) with an unexpected sense of humour
- Humberly González as Melle, a Deltan (like Lt Ilia in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture") whose "irresistible magnetism" makes her invaluable to the team
- Joe Pingue as Dada Noe
- Miku Martineau as the young Philippa Georgiou
- James Hiroyuki Liao as TBC
