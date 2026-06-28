'Superman Returns' at 20: Is it a sequel? Is it a reboot? Two decades on, we're still not sure
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By Richard Edwards published
Brandon Routh's only outing in the cape is more than just a love letter to Richard Donner's classic original movie.
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Brandon Routh's only outing in the cape is more than just a love letter to Richard Donner's classic original movie.