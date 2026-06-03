Forget 'Masters of the Universe', the best live-action He-Man and Skeletor encounter was in an insurance commercial

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He-Man and Skeletor Dancing | Money Supermarket Commercial - YouTube Watch On

As every streaming platform inevitably becomes like linear TV and offers up more commercials than common sense, we're left sighing at the 360 that society has taken. Still, if these spots were more like the Masters of the Universe -themed MoneySuperMarket advert that aired in the UK in 2017, maybe audiences would be more tolerant of these incessant ad breaks.

Set in the evening, the scene broods as an unknown figure, only identifiable by his terrible Lego haircut and furry boots, stomps toward the Stallion Saloon. It looks like one of those rough places where too much liquor and too much testosterone culminate in bouts of fisticuffs for no good reason. Remember that bar that Arnie walks into in Terminator 2 when he's out shopping for clothes, boots, and motorcycles? It's basically that mixed with the cantina from Star Wars.

The saloon's music stops, and the patrons fall silent when they recognize who it is: He-Man . The hero's footsteps thump loudly as he searches around the room. He stops when he sees Baby Skeletor in the corner. The two foes lock eyes. He-Man snarls. Uh-oh! Something is about to go down.

(Image credit: MoneySuperMarket)

The tension suffocates as He-Man reaches for his Power Sword, but Skeletor isn't backing down here either. Yet Eternia's warrior doesn't strike down his bone-headed nemesis with all his might. Instead, he uses the magic to light up the jukebox and play Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".

He-Man trades his mystical sword for Skeletor's hand. Cha-cha-channelling the spirits of Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle and Jennifer Grey's Baby Houseman from "Dirty Dancing", the eternal rivals let their bodies do the talking here.

They re-enact one of the most famous scenes from the 1987 film, as they time their dance to the beat of the bouncy bass. However, there's one minor blip when He-Man overshoots Skeletor's pirouette, resulting in his foe crashing through the wall into the men's restroom.

(Image credit: MoneySuperMarket)

Fortunately, there's no animosity here, since all's fair in love and dance floors. Their bodies continue to get lost in the rhythm of the night, while the patrons become a part of the musical number and dance like John Travolta is watching.

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Of course, the commercial ends in climactic fashion, as He-Man lifts Skeletor above his head for the grand finale and the sorcerer erupts into his legendary cackle.

Ten out of ten. No notes.

(Image credit: MoneySuperMarket)

Is this the most memorable encounter that He-Man and Skeletor have ever had? The 27 million views the commercial received in only a few days certainly suggest so. According to Born Licensing , ad agency Mother London's whole concept was centered around an "epic" campaign for MoneySuperMarket — a company that claims to save money for people in the UK.

Well, no money was saved watching this commercial, but it definitely provided everybody with the time of their lives. Maybe He-Man and Skeletor should have never tussled for the power of Grayskull; they only ever needed to unite for the power of love.

Can Masters of the Universe hit the bar set by this incredible commercial? We'll have to find out when it hits theaters on June 5.