Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

The Force is strong with this Black Friday lightsaber deal at Amazon. The Star Wars: Black Series Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber has been slashed to its lowest-ever price ever. It's now available for $189.99 — that's a cut of 32% from its original $278.99 MSRP.

Embrace the light side of the Force and get the Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $189.99 in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

While we haven't tested this Ahsoka Tano model, we have reviewed several other Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsabers, awarding each one maximum scores of five out of five stars. We've also featured them in our best lightsabers guide.

Image 1 of 2 The hilt looks very impressive and comes with a removable kyber crystal. (Image credit: Hasbro) The stand can display the full lightsaber as well as just the hilt. (Image credit: Hasbro)

As you'd hope given the fairly hefty launch price of almost $280, the Star Wars: Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsabers are well-constructed and almost movie prop quality. Unfortunately, these lightsabers aren't quite heavy-duty enough to be classed as dueling quality. That said, they can be used in light combat so long as those wielding them are careful.

The Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber's blade is removable. Included is a display stand that can take the complete lightsaber, or just the hilt — which also comes with a removable kyber crystal.

As for the blade itself, it activates with a smooth ignition and there are several motion effects emitted when the lightsaber is swung in different arcs. There are also additional light and sound effects made by pressing the two secondary buttons next to the ignition switch on the metal hilt.

Ahsoka Tano typically wields two lightsabers and this Hasbro model recreates her primary weapon. However, it's a shame that the brand does not make a version of Asoka's smaller shoto lightsaber to display alongside this one.

That disappointment aside, this lightsaber is perfect for fans, collectors, or younglings with more restrained combat skills. As well as harnessing the Force, it is also powered by a rechargeable battery.

Key features: Movement and button-activated light effects, authentic movie sounds, display stand and rechargeable battery.

Product launched: August 2023.

Price history: The Black Series Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber cost $278.99 at launch. Since then it's only seen small price cuts of $10 or so until this $189.99 came into play for Black Friday.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $278.99 | Hasbro: $278.99

✅ Buy it if: You want an authentic-looking and nicely made lightsaber with some impressive light and sound effects.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to pair it with a matching shoto lightsaber, or are after a replica that can handle full-blown battles.

