If you're in the market for a new VR headset, the HTC VIVE XR Elite is 27% off at HTC's store. We rate it as one of the best VR headsets and we think this is a VR headset deal worth considering.

Originally $1,099.99, the HTC VIVE XR Elite can be yours for just $799.99 from Vive.com. This is also available at Amazon for the same price.

We've called the HTC VIVE XR Elite the best hybrid VR headset thanks to its focus on AR (augmented reality) too. It's a lightweight and portable headset with excellent specs and performance (which we get into below), but its usual price tag makes it prohibitively expensive for most users.

With this discount, however, it's now much more reasonable, making it an absolute bargain given the capabilities of this headset. If you're wanting a VR headset that can also be used for AR, or a super lightweight VR headset, the VIVE XR Elite is well worth considering.

Image 1 of 1 The HTC Vive XR Elite is one of the best hybrid headsets you can buy. (Image credit: HTC)

In terms of specification, the HTC VIVE XR Elite sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, has 12GB RAM and has a combined resolution of 3840 x 1920 pixels. This is a standalone headset, and so while you can connect it to your PC to have access to more games and applications, you can use it completely untethered from anything — being free of cables is a big boon when it comes to VR.

Inside the box of the VIVE XR Elite you'll find the headset, two controllers, a battery cradle, a deluxe headstrap and more. In other words, there's everything you need to use the headset straight out of the box: Simply charge it up and you're ready to go.

Our only concern about the VIVE XR Elite is that it's limited on apps. Unless you connect it to your PC you only have access to the Viveport store, which is limited compared to competing headsets. It also doesn't support connectivity to iPhones, so if you're an Apple user, that's something worth bearing in mind.

Key features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, 12GB RAM, 1920 x 1920 pixels per eye.

Product launched: July 2024

Price history: While the headset is often cheaper than its MSRP, before today's deal it was around the $900 mark. It's now $100 cheaper than that, and it's one of the lowest prices it's been since launch.

Price comparison: Vive: $799.99 | Amazon: $799.99

Reviews consensus: We think it's one of the best VR headsets on the market. While we don't have a review of our own, TechRadar and PC Gamer both have mixed opinions. Both have found it super lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it a pleasure to use, but its high price and lack of software choices stop it from being a top recommendation. Fortunately, the discount helps with one of those issues.

TechRadar: ★★★ | PC Gamer: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets

✅ Buy it if: You want a lightweight headset that's easy to travel with, and something with good AR capabilities.

❌ Don't buy it if: You mainly want to play games. The HTC Vive store is limited, and you'd be much better off investing in a (much cheaper) Meta Quest 3 or 3S.

