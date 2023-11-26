Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set this Cyber Monday

The Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon is a great collector set to display or play with once the build is done.

You can save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set at Amazon this Cyber Monday weekend. This 1,351-piece set is suitable for ages 9 and above, and makes for an impressive display piece or a fun set to play with once it's built.

You can get the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set on sale right now at Amazon for $135.99.

We reviewed the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon and found it a great alternative to its big brother, the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon. It's a simpler version of one of the most expensive Lego sets ever, and our reviewer loved how it looked on their shelf.

The build is satisfying and leaves plenty of room to play with the minifigures inside the spaceship. While it's not the sturdiest set out there, this Millennium Falcon looks really impressive as a display piece and in our mind, is one of the best Lego space sets you can find.

At its usual price of $169.99, this Millennium Falcon is great value for money for collectors who don't want to invest in the UCS Falcon. Right now, with 20% off, we think this deal is a steal.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon.



This intricate Star Wars set is a complex build that's a great alternative to the huge 7,541-piece UCS set. We reviewed this classic set and loved the classic design. It's a fun build and won't break the bank, so it's a perfect gift for Star Wars fans who want an iconic ship to add to their collection.

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon hits the sweet spot between an intricate and challenging build and an affordable set that remains classic. Our reviewer found the building process smooth and fun, and loved how good it looked on their shelf.

It's a great entry point for fans who aren't ready to commit to the huge Unique Collector Set. While you can absolutely choose to display it once it's built, this deal comes with minifigures of Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Finn so you can play with the ship. It also has a spring-loaded shooter and the cockpit opens up so kids can put the minifigures in.

Key Specs: 2.2 lbs, 1,351 pieces, 7 minifigures. Completed set measures 5" H x 17" L x 12" W.

Consensus: This Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set is a perfect entry-point for Star Wars fans looking to acquire collector sets. It's intricate and impressive but won't set you back nearly as far as the full-size UCS Millennium Falcon.

Buy if: You want a challenging build and a collector's item all in one.

Don't buy if: You are short on space or looking for a set for children younger than 9.

Alternative models: If you're after a really complex build and have the cash to splash, the UCS Millennium Falcon is every Star Wars fan's dream. Our list of the best Lego space sets also contains plenty of other options for every budget and ability.

The NASA Space Shuttle Discovery is another impressive set for space lovers. For kids, the Lego Disney Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship is a fun build for children aged 8 and above, and it's on sale right now at Amazon.

