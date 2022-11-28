Shoot for the moon with 50% off this Lego Rocket set in UK Cyber Monday Lego deal

If you're still looking for UK Lego deals this Cyber Monday, Argos might have what you're looking for as you can still save 50% on the Lego City Rocket Launch Set.

You can get the Lego City Rocket Launch Set for just £62 (opens in new tab) - that's an incredible £63 off one of the best Lego space sets on the market. The is a fantastic set for NASA aficionados, as it's inspired by the ongoing Artemis 1 mission. It's worth remembering too that just because Black Friday is over, that doesn't mean you can't grab some great Cyber Monday Lego deals - they're still out there.

There's a lot to like about this set - apart from the huge saving - as it's a fantastic playset for anyone age seven and above. It comes with a great choice of minifigures, features realistic NASA details and offers a lot for kids to play with.

(opens in new tab) Lego City Rocket Launch Centre Set Was £125 Now £62 from Argos (opens in new tab). Save 50% on this fantastic Lego playset, inspired by the Artemis 1 mission, suitable for kids above the age of seven. Six astronaut minifigures feature as well as service vehicle, planet rover and space rover module with a pretend light brick-cutting laser mean there's plenty of playing options too.

There's a lot of Lego for your money in this set so if the saving alone isn't enough to tempt you, then what you get for your money surely will. Above all else, six astronaut minifigures are included, so there's plenty of playing options to have your own space adventure.

On top of that, a service vehicle, planet rover and drone are included to enhance the playing experience. The model itself measures over 16.5 inches in height so even when it's not being played with, it makes for an awesome-looking display. The set features a Lego space rocket, launch tower, detailed space observatory and a launch control centre - all with NASA details.

If you know a budding scientist or young Lego enthusiast, this set, at this price, could be just what you're looking for this Cyber Monday. 50% off (opens in new tab) is not something to be easily passed up and when you consider what you get for your money, this could be a brilliant gift this holiday season.

