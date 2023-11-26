Cyber Monday: Save $100 with this Canon EOS R7 camera deal

Save $100 when you buy the Canon EOS R7 in this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal! It seems all our favorite trusted retailers have price-matched each other and are selling it for $1399 — choose from Amazon, B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Best Buy.

However, we have found one deal that's just that bit sweeter than the others in this Canon EOS R7 deal at Adorama. It's still $1399, but you get a Sandisk 64GB memory card, a spare battery and a cleaning kit.

Admittedly, it's not the biggest saving we've ever seen, but with Cyber Monday coming up we could see it reduced further before the entire sales event ends, so keep your eyes peeled.

We were seriously impressed with this camera in our full Canon EOS R7 review — it may be small and compact with an APS-C sensor, but it certainly delivered. It could handle anything we threw at it and we were surprisingly impressed with the results.

We liked it so much we named it 'best for travel' in our best cameras buying guide and 'best APS-C model' in our best mirrorless cameras guide.

Canon EOS R7 was $1499 now $1399 from Adorama. Save $100 on the Canon EOS R7 and get a 64GB memory card, spare battery and cleaning kit in this deal from Adorama. This lightweight APS-C camera is ideal for travel and can handle multiple styles of photography. We were particularly impressed with its low-light performance. Also available at Amazon, B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Best Buy — although you won't get any extras.

When we reviewed the Canon EOS R7, we tested it out on humans, animals and early morning landscapes and its subject and eye tracking was near flawless — it managed to keep up with a bouncy Samoyed just as well as it did with a pair of nonchalant cats. We paired it with the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM lens and it produced stunning pre-sunrise images which were bright and vibrant straight out of camera.

We couldn't test it out for astro due to the weather, but given its general low-light performance down to -5EV, detailed-but-not-noisy 32.5MP sensor and expanded ISO of 100 - 51200, we think the Canon EOS R7 would be a great option if you're considering dipping your toe into the world of astrophotography. In theory — it would be great for astro. But in practice, the biggest issue you'll run into is the limited lens options — particularly as it's a crop-sensor and any full frame lens will incur a 1.6x crop.

We liked that it has dual card slots, although it's not compatible with faster cards, and we did find the buffer slowed us down a bit when out on a portrait shoot. But when you consider the price point of this camera, and what it can do, there aren't enough dealbreakers to put you off taking advantage of this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, in our opinion.

It produces razor-sharp images and is a joy to shoot with. The menu was simple to navigate and we found it incredibly easy to change settings and modes while out shooting, and it even has in-body image stabilization, which is unusual for a crop sensor camera. Our reviewer was so impressed with it that she said it made her wish she'd bought a Canon instead of a Sony!

If you're solely astro focused, you may want to consider one of the best cameras for astrophotography or best cameras for low light photography instead, or if you're a beginner, check out our guide to the best beginner cameras.

Key Specs: Stunning images produced by the APS-C 32.5MP sensor, with autofocus down to -5EV and an ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to 51200) means images are sharp, detailed and bright. It has up to 7 stops of image stabilization when paired with an IS lens, up to 15FPS shooting and can capture up to 4K 60p video. All of this inside a small, compact camera weighing just 1.17 lbs (531g) makes for a fantastic shooting companion.

Consensus: A powerful crop sensor camera that can get near full-frame results and can handle almost anything you throw at it with ease. We are seriously impressed.

Buy if: You travel a lot and shoot various styles of photography, plus the occasional vlog/video.

Don't buy if: You focus on astrophotography, as you'll have to rely on full-frame lenses until they release more APS-C lenses, resulting in a 1x6 crop on your images.

Alternative models: If you're a pro focused solely on astro and money is no object, we love the Nikon Z8 — it can do anything. If you want to go full frame but you can't stretch your budget further, try the Canon EOS R8. The sensor's not as detailed but there are more lens options (without the crop) and it's a similar price to the R7.

