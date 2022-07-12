Save $345 on this Celestron NexStar 6SE telescope deal from Walmart

If you're looking for an easy-to-use, high-quality telescope to take your stargazing experience to the next level and you want a big discount, then Walmart has you covered.

Walmart is offering a $345 discount (opens in new tab) on the Celestron NexStar 6SE GoTo telescope and a $296 discount (opens in new tab) for the same telescope with an eyepiece/filter kit. These are big savings and it's on a telescope that we've given 4.5/5 stars in our review. It offers crystal clear views thanks to the flawless optical coatings and has no color fringing or coma.

It might be Amazon Prime Day but that doesn't mean you can't bag a bargain from other retailers during the annual sales event. The Celestron 6SE features in our best telescopes guide and who knows, while the summer sales are on you could pick up some of the best telescope deals you'll see all year.

The Celestron NexStar 6SE boasts some serious specs that would satisfy any level of astronomer, trying to achieve their stargazing goals. It has a 150mm aperture which means a considerable amount of light passes through the lens, allowing you to see night sky objects. It also has a 1499mm focal length, meaning you're able to focus on specific targets better than telescopes with a shorter focal length, which will have wider fields of view.

The weight of this telescope is 21 lbs (9.53 kg) meaning that it's not the easiest to transport everywhere but equally, you still can, and with more ease than other telescopes in this price range due to its catadioptric design. What does stand out though is its sturdy and robust build, and that's something you want when you invest in a telescope like this.

The computerized tracking system is excellent so you'll be able to follow your night sky targets with absolute ease, you don't get any color-fringing or visual defects and the optics on offer deliver stunning views. In fact, the only real downside we found with this telescope is that the batteries can drain quicker than you would perhaps like.

Despite that, we think a $345 discount (opens in new tab) (or a $296 discount (opens in new tab) if you want the eyepiece and filter kit) is not something to easily pass up, especially on a telescope of this quality. We've reviewed it and it's good enough to feature in our best telescopes guide so naturally, we like these deals a lot. Just because it is Amazon Prime Day doesn't mean that Walmart cant offer you an out-of-this-world deal.

