Cats in space! New 'Captain Ginger' comic unveils homage to classic 'Star Wars' poster (exclusive)

Cats? In space? Sign us up.

If there's one immovable law of the infinite universe, it's the irrefutable fact that the internet loves both cats and outer space. Combine those two in a far-out comic book project that brings back a beloved swashbuckling feline and you've got a stellar combination that just might have fans coughing up hairballs of excitement.

"Captain Ginger: The Last Feeder #1" arrives this fall as a special sci-fi event series which also showcases Alex Segura's ("Secret Identity") new installment of Ahoy Comics' 13-part anniversary prose serial with "Partially Naked Came the Corpse," and we're delivering all the exclusive details on this fantastic furry project alongside a first peek at its wild covers.

Cover for "Captain Ginger: The Last Feeder #1." (Image credit: Ahoy Comics)

Captain Ginger's space-faring cat crew first arrived from Ahoy back in 2018 and its original team of Moore ("Marvel Crisis Protocol") and Brigman ("Power Pack") will again be joined by inker Roy Richardson and colorist Veronica Gandini. Plus, this mission will be delivered with a super-cool "Star Wars" homage variant cover by legendary Marvel artist Walter Simonson ("Star Wars," "Thor," "Ragnarok").

The first theatrical poster for "Star Wars: A New Hope," referred to more specifically as the "Star Wars Style A" poster. (Image credit: LMPC via Getty Images)

Here's the official synopsis:

"As part of Ahoy Comics' gala fifth anniversary, writer Stuart Moore and artist June Brigman are teaming up once again for a two-issue Ahoy anniversary special — "Captain Ginger: The Last Feeder," an all-new chapter in the acclaimed sci-fi epic about cats in space. The latest installment finds Captain Ginger and his crew scattered across a thousand light-years, facing the twin mysteries of the Captain's long-missing father — and the final fate of the human race."

Moore said the project was a dream come true. "I'd rather write Captain Ginger than anything else in the world, so I'm grateful to Ahoy for giving us the chance to continue our story," said Moore. "This time, we decided to tell a self-contained, 'Strange New Worlds'-type adventure that, at the same time, tackles some of the biggest questions in the Captain's universe. All his life, Ginger has wondered about his father, and all the evolved cats have wondered about the long-dead humans who created them. Now the answers are in their grasp — maybe.

"As always, June Brigman and Roy Richardson tackled this with all the feline love and knowledge any cat-lover could ask for. We were lucky enough to snag the legendary Walter Simonson for a cat-tastic variant. And never fear, dog lovers. We've got you covered too!"

Cover variant for "Captain Ginger: The Last Feeder #1" (Image credit: Ahoy Comics)

"It's always nice to come home to Captain Ginger," said artist June Brigman. "Honestly, it's a lot like my home, but with ray guns and spaceships."

"Captain Ginger: The Last Feeder #1" scampers into stores and on digital platforms starting November 8, 2023, with the second and final issue landing on December 13, 2023.