Save hundreds off this Autel Evo Lite+ bundle with Amazon coupon deal

Released earlier this year, the EVO Lite+ (opens in new tab) is Autel's most impressive drone yet which exceeds all expectations for what is capable with drone photography. This powerful drone has a ton of new features which we are really excited about, making this deal an absolute steal.

In this bundle you'll get the EVO Lite+ drone, a multi charger with three batteries, 3 pairs of spare propellers, a remote control and remote control charging cable, three types of cables (lightning, USB-C and Type B), ND4/8/16/32 filters, and a handy storage bag for safe storage and travel. Whether this is your first drone or an upgrade on your existing one, this bundle contains everything you need, eliminating any further hidden costs.

The EVO Lite+ is currently on sale for $1849, but Amazon are currently offering a discount coupon of $462, taking the price down to $1387 (opens in new tab) - just make sure you tick the coupon box to get this amazing deal.

(opens in new tab) Autel Robotics EVO Lite Plus Premium Bundle: $1849 now $1387 with this coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab the EVO Lite+ drone bundle while it's discounted - but hurry as it won't last for long

The EVO Lite+ is equipped with 1-inch CMOS super big sensor and professional 6K camera, giving absolutely stunning image and video with sharp, clear quality. It offers an adjustable aperture from F/2.8-F/11 and supports 6K/30FPS video. It has an industry leading 40 minutes flight time, and with 3 batteries included, you can shoot for up to 120 minutes before needing to recharge. It also can resist level 7 winds at a max altitude of 800 meters.

This drone features Autel's strongest image transmission system yet, offering a transmission range of 7.4 miles (11.9km) with transmission quality of 2.7K/30FPS and superior anti-interference capabilities.

Its intelligent HDR technology can merge multiple shots automatically, and it can also balance overexposure and underexposure when shooting scenes with too much contrast, reducing the need for as much editing.

The ISO is up to 64000 under Night Scene Mode thanks to the intelligent moonlight algorithm, and it offers Master Subject Tracking to automatically follow any person, animal, or vehicle. It also has three-way obstacle avoidance (Forward/Backward/Downward) to accurately locate obstacles to avoid collisions, making it one of the safest drones yet.

Although it's not the cheapest drone on the market, it's rare for a drone this good to have such a big discount, so snap it up while you can. To look at other drone options, check out our list of the best drones (opens in new tab) in 2022.